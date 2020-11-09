The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey buddy, it’s me again, Donny. It’s nuts, even the people around me are acting weird, they seem to believe that I have lost the election, I mean, even Binksie and Meli have tried to talk me into saying that I lost it. As if.
I wonder what is going on with them, it’s not like that could have really happened, not to me, you know. One good thing from all this strangeness was that I got to go golfing two days in a row, and nobody complained about it.
They even thought it was a great idea. The other weird thing is that they are keeping me from seeing the tv, but all my good and nice people in my party, they are all agreeing with me that there is no way that I lost the race.
They keep telling me to fight it, and to not concede, whatever that means. The two boys Danny and Richie, they keep saying the same thing, so that proves it must be right, that I never lost the race thing, you know. I don’t know what is going on with Meli and Binksie, they must be feeling sick; ugh, well as long as I don’t catch it.
Can you imagine that Sleepy Joe actually believes he won; I can’t wait to see his face once the courts hear all my reasons for not losing the election thing, and they decide I am right; once that happens, I will get to stay as the president for at least four more years.
I have to get busy, trying out some more great things to do for the country, so that my people will have even more reasons to love me; I mean, just look at how much they already support me. They would do anything I ask them to, without even thinking about it.
It’s nice being treated like their god, they really don’t think I have ever or can do anything wrong. That feels so good, too bad, really, that no one else can ever get to feel like that.
It’s just so amazing, and I never want to give that feeling up. It is something that you want to feel everyday, it’s one of the reasons that I had my staff book so many rallies everyday right before the big vote.
It gave me such a rush, man, you can’t even believe it. Anyway, back to my having lost, yeah right, that’s just not possible because we both know how much everyone loves me, and how I was as the president, it’s not like they could get anyone else who could do better than me; I am the best, the brightest, the most amazing president ever.
Once this gets to the courts, I will be back on top, right where I belong, and all the people will know it. Take that, all you crazy people who think there could be a chance that I could lose.
Well, thanks buddy for letting me vent. I think I will have to talk to some of my people and get Meli, Binksie and the rest of them checked out, to see what is wrong with them; before it spreads and infects me. After all, you can’t have me getting sick again.
Talk to you later, love you lots and bye for now.
