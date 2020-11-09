Comments are closed.
@KrankyKoala16 Yes! But I adored Madam! I detest Kellyanne!
@jaketapper Jake! You’re beyond hilarious... Reach out so we can book you on my show... I give you my word, you’ll enjoy it.....
👇🖕
Kellyanne Conway in November 2016: "They have to decide whether they're going to interfere with him finishing his business, interfere with a peaceful transition. They're going to be a bunch of cry babies and sore losers about an election that they can't turn around."
There were no irregularities. This is an attempted coup & every major figure in America needs to denounce it. US attorneys need to resign in protest. They are trying to overturn the election & subvert the will of the people https://t.co/feduK8RC67
WASHINGTON (AP) — Barr authorizes DOJ to probe 'substantial allegations' of voting irregularities despite little evidence of fraud.
👇👇
BREAKING: Facebook removes network of pages tied to Steve Bannon and Brian Kolfage for pushing Stop the Steal
