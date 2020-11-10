The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey big guy, it’s me, again. Can you believe that the whole lot of the fake news are still trying to pull that joke off, they are trying to convince me and everyone else that I lost the election.
They are so foolish, cause we all know that it’s not really possible that could have happened. I am wondering how long they are going to keep this up before they finally admit the truth and then put the right information out for the public, especially my loyal followers, so they can stop worrying about the idea of losing me, of having me not be the president anymore.
To be honest, I think it’s kind of really mean, you know, what they are doing, don’t they realize how much they are upsetting people, especially me. Imagine, they aren’t even thinking about how their fake news is hurting so many people, and they have to soon fix this.
I can only think about what could happen if my followers get too upset, well, they will have caused the trouble themselves by putting out all those awful lies. Seriously, do they really think that my followers are going to believe anything they have put out, that it will convince anyone and make them change their feelings about me being the president.
Not going to happen, my followers are so loyal to me, and they will never give up on me. Obviously, I am so important to this country, because it’s not like they can run the country without me.
I hope they give up on this soon though, it’s really starting to get old. I mean, everyone knows that I have to start working on my next term, and get ready for the inauguration, because those 10 weeks will really fly by.
The strangest thing is that somehow they convinced Meli and Binksie to go along with their jokes, so I am kind of mad at them for this; but they must have not thought it would get this big, and I’m sure they will make it up to me, because they will feel bad for making me feel bad.
Well, buddy, thanks for letting me vent, I can’t believe this nonsense is still out there. I wonder how long they will try to keep this up. Don’t they realize how foolish they will look when I am sworn in again in January. Oh well, I guess that’s their problem, you know. I think that I will need to make sure that I have an amazing speech for the swearing in ceremony. I have to sound so strong and presidential, and show the voters they made the right choice, you know what I mean?
Bye for now, love you lots, and talk to you later.
Donny