While a major problem in this country can be identified as radical supporters in any fashion, the radical right has become a distinct thorn in many people’s sides. This past week since the election has opened a whole new Pandora’s Box of ridiculousness.
Many of us are probably just a smidge guilty of boasting about the projected President being Joe Biden. Most of us understand that 2016 brought two elements of shame to our democratic ticket- a disjointed party separated by Bernie supporters and Hillary supporters, but also the overwhelming knowledge of Russian interference to help seal Trump’s election. A story that the right continues to create new versions in effort to continue spreading the damnation of the left.
Now we have the 2020 election, which in true 2020 fashion has opened our eyes to the most bizarre versions of events all year. The election seemed to have looked at the rest of 2020, which includes a pandemic that led to deaths, lost jobs, and struggles within the economy, and said, “Hold my beer.”
With results still not completed finalized, both by way of the actual process for the Electoral College recommendation not coming until December 14th, and the ongoing plethora of hail mary lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign, the country continues to grow hateful and spiteful to the voice of our own democracy.
A few things had crossed my mind towards the legitimacy of this election. Dollhands had clearly been paving the way for holes of doubt to be placed in the public throughout. Between the cries of mail in ballots, claims of not accepting the results of the election right away (one truth he actually spoke), and clear signs of voter suppression throughout the nation, I had a slightly different hypothesis to the current results.
With so much attention to this election and the voting tactics, mixed with intelligence reports of foreign interference, I would claim that voting procedures and results were observed with all of this in mind. That fraudulent acts within the process would easily be spotted since the microscope was so dialed in on so many states. Ironically, the results were accepted for the congressional ballots in the states Trump is challenging. But the damage has been done when you have weak minded morons who cannot think for themselves. The paranoia towards the left, especially the identity tag of the “Radical Left,” has helped many of the right-wing nuts openly echo the baseless claims for voter fraud.
Trump should ask for a recount in the currently questioned states. I would never argue that. Nor would I argue that if after any investigations of wrongdoing or swing in the truth tallies changes the outcome. What I would caution is what those claims are actually for. And right now, it seems like those claims are aimed strategically to discredit enough votes, starting in Pennsylvania, to make it an uncertified electoral process, taking the electoral votes away from Biden. The issue now becomes if he is able to do this successfully in PA, he may be able to do the same in other close states. Taking these electoral votes away from Biden is not the key problem, it would be a key problem if enough electoral votes are taken away from Biden to keep both candidates under the 270 thresholds. If the end result keeps both candidates below 270, it goes to congress, where Biden does not have a snowball’s chance in (Arizona?) to win.
What is the probability of this? I am no legal expert, but even if it is 1 in 1,000,000, I cannot rest soundly. With Donald Trump doing his best Johnny Cochran impression in poking holes in the case to add just enough doubt to many of us “jurors,” the momentum I am seeing from a collective effort of displeasure able messaging from his supporters is enough to hurt confidences within the Biden backers.
The emotion driven defensive actions have turned aggressive by Trump supporters. One cry they bellow is that Facebook, Twitter and the Mainstream Media all pushed the narrative for a Biden win. Censorship in the social media platforms for simple fact checking “real” fake news spread to help try and make sure voters were not distracted and voting off complete false information. Their answer was a cute dramatic announcement of exit from Facebook to a platform called Parler.
I am on Parler, why not? Let’s see what the fuss is. Let’s see why it is so much better than other platforms. It is not. In fact, I find it to be extremely irresponsible and dangerous. While my faith in mainstream media or interpretations of news spread within the current popular social media platforms, we have sources identified to the news. I do not want to hear the slant towards the agenda, I just want the news. Deciphering beyond the actual news is hard for some people, I get it. But at least these sources can be held accountable for what is claimed.
On Parler, we find a collective group of people following and formulating their own truths that seems to be based off of conspiracy theories. Now, someone who consistently posts things that would allow for open interpretation reading between the lines now becomes a source of truth for many. A prime example was around the irony of the timing for Pfizer announcing the successes so far within their vaccine on 11-9-2020. I love when things like that get pointed out to be considered. I love challenging everything and I love formulating an opinion based on these types of things. But not everyone on Parler realizes nothing is 100% for certain. More people than not are just on there to spread conservative and alt right conspiracies that continue to demonize the democratic party. As that boulder rolls downhill, it gathers moss. Those who buy into the easily dispersed non-credible information formulate their own truths and flock towards like minds. While this happens on both sides of the spectrum, this charge to Parler seems to really be right-wing led.
One thing I believe is that we are en route for a dangerous four years to come. The tension that continues while the election results get confirmed, and emotional drive Trump is inducing with his continued embattling of the current results, we will be in a lose-lose situation. In the masses, they are continuing to show a belief the nation is doomed under Democratic leadership and denying the ability to work together to heal. This is one situation where I am not sure time will heal all wounds.