The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, big guy, it’s me again. This stupid joke that everyone is playing on me is driving me crazy; and the worst thing is that they expect to deal with anything besides that; seriously, don’t they understand what I’m going through with all this fuss.
All they are saying that I should be doing something with all that Covid stuff; they are just about driving me nuts, constantly going on at me about how I have to do this or that, and that it has to be done now.
It’s like they don’t understand how upset I am about everything, and how I have to fix this stuff, because I only have a couple of months before I have to be sworn in again, you know.
I honestly think people don’t realize how selfish they are being, and how hurtful they are being to me; it’s like they don’t take how I feel into what they are saying and doing; I have to get this straightened out, but do they care, oh no, it’s all about Covid, and the people who are sick, or who are in the hospital or have passed away.
Yeah, it’s sad but what am I supposed to do about it? Like I said before, it is what it is, it’s not like I can do to stop it or even try to fix it. Honestly, everytime I turn around, there’s someone who is either trying to convince me that I lost the election and have to give up being president; or even worse, they are actually expecting me to do something to make things better with this Covid issue.
These past few days have been so hard on me; and do you think anyone is trying to make me feel better, of course not, why would anyone ever do that for me, after all, I am only the president, right?
Well, I have to put myself first since no one else is going to do it for me; and I have to get all this election stuff fixed up first, after all, it’s not like the Covid thing is going to be fixed anytime soon; so is there really anything wrong with me doing that?
Now, I have to get back to the office, and tell my people exactly what I want them to be saying about how Sleepy Joe and that whole crowd are trying so hard to steal the election away from me, as if that could ever really happen.
Thanks for letting me talk about me for a change, it happens so rarely, especially nowadays.
Bye for now, love you lots, and talk to you later.
