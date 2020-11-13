I am not one that puts much stock in award shows, record charts or the size of an artist’s fanbase. However, the obviously purposeful and politically motivated slight of John Prine at Wednesday’s Country Music Awards was appalling. The powers that be at the CMA’s decided it prudent to not even mention, in memoriam or otherwise, a man that spent 50 years in their industry, not only recording some of the most unforgettable music of the genre they cover, but a man that helped along some of the most celebrated stars in the industry.
Bonnie Raitt produced a hit with “Angel from Montgomery”, a song Prine penned and recorded. Raitt claims, “the song means more to her body of work than any other song”.
“You Never Even Called Me by My Name”, written by Prime, reworked and fleshed out later by John’s best friend Steve Goodman was later recorded by David Allen Coe and produced a hit.
The George Straight number one hit “I Just Want to Dance with You” was written and recorded by Prine 12 years prior to it going number one in 1998.
Don Williams scored another number one with Prime’s “Love Is on A Roll” in 1983.
The Grammy folks have given John two wins for album of the year, “Missing Years” and “Fair & Square” and gave him a lifetime achievement award this year.
In spite of all that seeming like a lot to ignore, you can add in that Prine was a vet that served during the Vietnam War and CMA’s were held on Veteran’s day. Prine also died of Covid-19 this April.
John was never at the forefront of political speech, but he did make statements through his music from the first album to the last. I believe he was punished for this throughout his career.
Sturgill Simpson is a throwback to the Waylon & Willie days of country music. An outstanding guitarist that opened for Prine, Sturgill stated he was eternally grateful for John’s generosity in helping his career along at its early stages. Sturgill is not alone, John did the same for dozens of other young and relatively unknown musicians.
Turtles All the Way Down – Sturgill Simpson – 5/10/2014