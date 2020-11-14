RSR Press Release
SJC Boxing & Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Bert Schenk a happy 50th birthday today.
RSR Press Release
SJC Boxing & Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Bert Schenk a happy 50th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@bidens_girl @tomruss68018646 @janroge77778495 @phinandme @Kelleyrose20 @coachjm68 @DydeeGirl @SestraResista @EffinSeriously @Suldo3311 @plawler610 @JodyGadsby @MMaverick1111 @BearmanShannon @mssunshine132 @artiecab @1strongrobin @CupcakesForYou7 @New_AllyO @REDGRRRL1 @PaulDereume @LCattheBeach @bab_101 @Fix8d2020 @SciRocker @CheyenneNDN @VanCougat @DoingJack @BreaultCrow @KuhelJr @_FinXpert @MJVanGogh @GeoffMotchan @claudia_herren @WillBrentP56 @yourpenpalkate @BreakingKnwldge @livethroughrbg @liberalgoddess @VoteBH_2020 @CinemaShoreLine @MinnetonkaTwin @MikeKatona4 @Uncomplicated_2 @Myles__Cortez Thanks Snaps!
@tomruss68018646 @janroge77778495 @phinandme @Kelleyrose20 @coachjm68 @DydeeGirl @SestraResista @EffinSeriously @Suldo3311 @plawler610 @JodyGadsby @MMaverick1111 @BearmanShannon @mssunshine132 @artiecab @1strongrobin @CupcakesForYou7 @New_AllyO @REDGRRRL1 @PaulDereume @LCattheBeach @bab_101 @Fix8d2020 @SciRocker @CheyenneNDN @VanCougat @DoingJack @BreaultCrow @KuhelJr TYSVM, JT!! Let’s add:
@_FinXpert
@MJVanGogh
@GeoffMotchan
@claudia_herren
@WillBrentP56
@yourpenpalkate
@BreakingKnwldge
@BadBradRSR
@livethroughrbg
@liberalgoddess
@VoteBH_2020
@CinemaShoreLine
@MinnetonkaTwin
@MikeKatona4
@Uncomplicated_2
@Myles__Cortez
https://t.co/P8kIOTEgZ3
@CripCamper2020
@Holiday1326
@CommuneArts
@Kramerica2020
@DarkLordSlush
@Jo_D_in_NL
@Jim9482
@LarryDaniels4u
@JanetGraceMusic
@stayceespeaks
@BethanyLArmstr1
@RobinEdgell1
@duggansphilos
@Persiflage77
@FaithCampbellJ1
👇👇
Weird @playbookplus note: “LAST NIGHT, MCCARTHY took the newly elected Republicans to the White House...INTERESTING TO NOTE: President DONALD TRUMP did not come down to meet the group. He did send his well wishes.”
https://t.co/oftW3iy518
@CripCamper2020
@Holiday1326
@CommuneArts
@Kramerica2020
@DarkLordSlush
@Jo_D_in_NL
@Jim9482
@LarryDaniels4u
@JanetGraceMusic
@stayceespeaks
@BethanyLArmstr1
@RobinEdgell1
@duggansphilos
@Persiflage77
@FaithCampbellJ1