JUNGLELAND (Running Time 1 hour 30 min) is about the Kaminsky brothers. Reluctant bare-knuckle boxer Walter “Lion” Kaminsky and his manic brother and manager, Stanley, struggling to stay relevant in the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing. When Stanley fails to pay back a dangerous crime boss, they’re forced to deliver an unexpected traveler as they journey across the country for a high-stakes fighting tournament at the Jungleland underground ring in San Francisco. While Stanley trains Lion for the fight of his life, a series of events threaten to tear the brothers apart.
Beautifully shot by director/writer Max Winkler, JUNGLELAND is a gritty, solid, and at times melancholy telling of the unbreakable bond of brotherhood in the face of adversity. The film features strong performances by Charlie Hunnam (SONS OF ANARCHY) as Stanley, Jack O’Donnell (UNBROKEN) as Lion and Jessica Barden (PENNY DREADFUL) as Sky. The supporting cast includes Jonathan Majors as Pepper, Owen Burke as Meadows, John Cullum as Colonel Yates and Nick Mullen as Clay Carlson.
On a personal note, this film is special because it was filmed in my hometown, Fall River, Massachusetts, and several surrounding areas. This was big news for Fall River, as we aren’t typically involved with this level of exposure. Between the months of August and October 2018 there was a high level of excitement as film crews were seen on neighborhood streets. The locals spotting Hunnam in many different locations was the talk for several months. Eventually, the movie finished filming and Fall River went back to normal. However, the anticipation for the release remained strong and optimistic. Fast forward to November 6, 2020. The day JUNGLELAND was released. Like many others, I was stoked to finally see the finished film. While watching, I tried to decipher where each scene was filmed. The exterior shots featured some prominent landmarks and establishments that have been woven into Fall River and the surrounding areas rich history. Seeing them on screen was very surreal.
I recommend giving this film a watch.
JUNGLELAND is rated R (violence, language, sexual content, nudity).