RSR Press Release
Photo by Mel Walker
Doctor and Author of “TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH” Mary L. Trump returns to The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show on November 22, 2020. During her last show appearance with “Bad” Brad, she covered many topics in their two-hour conversation. This time around, her Uncle Donald Trump who is out of control dealing with his resounding defeat at the hands of President Elect Joe Biden, will no doubt be part of their discussion.
You will not want to miss this show!
