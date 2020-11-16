Miss Maddie,
The whole point of my writing to you is about coming to terms with your generation, along with mine, the contemporary scene along with those past, all of them variations upon the theme of American history and the dysfunctions therein.
Where to begin?
You are thirteen years old and by now have come to terms with the reality that your parents are human, but can you actually see that we were once just a guy and a girl who met in college, fell in love, walked down sodium-lit streets together, laughing, both of us tipsy, all the while clueless in regards to how absurd everything was, the universe and all, since the world at that moment in time was still absent of you, its engine of meanings most beautiful?
And yet you were there. How could you have not been part of the magnetic pull that brought the guy and girl together, ‘trailing clouds of glory’ already in the form of an invisible tether by which they were rescued from a shipwreck they didn’t even know had happened, having tread water so long, and alone, that if anything felt scary, it was instead holding hands with another after the fact, under blankets.
Like others pole-axed by love, the guy and girl required the assistance of the arts to translate what was, at times, too perfect to profane with speech. What seemed so hard to see was then recognized clearly refracted in the fluid and floating lovers of Chagall, as well as the poetry of Lorca and his ‘windows moaning / with the wind aloft.’
So while you need not grow up an aesthetic snob like your father, still, never take the Arts for granted, for without Chagall and Lorca, and that strange need for love to recognize itself in extended, mimetic fashion, we would not have been moved to create you, the most beautiful work of art.
My next letter to you will be darker, more of a trudge than the sprightly walk through the creation of you above. Consider it the inverse, or more oblique, way of looking at what it means for a parent to bring something so beautiful as a daughter into this world, especially one including years such as 2020.
Love,
D