SFT MMA & Xtreme comes right back this Saturday in Sao Paulo with SFT 25: Predador vs. Viana,” showcasing the best mixed-martial-arts fighters in Brazil.
“Cabecao” (17-4-0, SFT: 1-0-0) was impressive in his SFT MMA debut, stopping “Jacare” (19-10-1, SFT: 0-1-0) in the opening round. Silva, 28, won for the fifth time in his last six fights, while Oliveira had his 2-fight win streak snapped.
In the co-featured event, Elder “Bebe Monstro” Amorin (11-3-0, SFT: 2-0-0) used his superior grappling skills to defeated veteran Thaigo “Manchinha” Silva (19-8-0, SFT: 0-1-0) by way of a unanimous decision.
After two rounds of powerful striking, rising Brazilian lightweight star Mandel “Manumito” Sousa (6-0-0, SFT: 6-0-0) kept his perfect record intact, improving to 6-0 (all in SFT competition), by using a rear naked choke to submit Estabili Amato (10-4-0, (SFT: 2-2-0).
Bantamweight Joao “Alicate” Elias (14-2-1, SFT: 1-0-0) won his SFT debut, when he used an arm lock to submit Soslenis “Grilinho” Silva (10-11-0, SFT: 0-3-0).
In an SFT Xtreme match, Eucedes “Bahia” Viana decisioned Bruno “Perna” Santos. SFT Xtreme allows striking, kicking and knees, fighters wear 4-ounce gloves. Clinching and fighting on the mat is prohibited.
Brazilian flyweight Maria Guadalupe “Tito” Duran (1-0-0, SFT: 1-0-0) won her pro debut, locking in a guillotine choke on her Brazilian opponent, Elaine Gomes (0-1-0, SFT: 0-1-0), in round two.
Full results below:
MAIN EVENT – SFT MMA – LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS
LEONARDO SILVA (17-4-0, SFT: 1-0-0), Brazil
KO1
CASSIO DE OLIVEIRA (19-10-1, SFT: 0-1-0), Brazil
CO-FEATURE – SFT MMA – WELTERWEIGHTS
ELDER AMORIN (11-3-0, SFT: 2-0-0), Brazil
WDEC3
THIAGO SILVA (18-9-0, SFT: 0-1-0), Brazil 154 lbs.
SFT MMA – LIGHTWEIGHTS
MANOEL SOUSA (5-0-0, SFT: 5-0-0), Brazil
WSUB3 (rear naked choke)
ESTABILI AMATO (10-4-0, SFT: 2-2-0), Brazil
SFT MMA – BANTAMWEIGHTS
JOAO ELIAS (14-2-1, SFT: 1-0-0)
WSUB2 (arm lock – 2:13)
SOSLENIS SILVA, (10-11-0, SFT: 0-3-0)
SFT XTREME – BANTAMWEIGHTS
EUCEDES VIANA, Brazil
WDEC3
BRUNO SANTOS, Brazil
SFT MMA – FEMALE FLYWEIGHTS
MARIA GUADALUPE DURAN (1-0-0, SFT: 1-0-0), Brazil
WSUB2 (guillotine choke – 1:18)
ELAINE GOMES, (0-1-0, SFT: 0-1-0), Brazil