RSR Press Release
Photo Courtesy of Jack Hues
Viewers of The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show get ready to Wang Chung tomorrow when lead singer, songwriter and solo artist Jack Hues joins “Bad” Brad as his special guest on November 19, 2020. Many viewers asked for more of the great bands and singers from the 80’s to appear on the show and once again, “Bad” Brad has delivered!
You will not want to miss this show!
Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.