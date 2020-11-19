Mary was a 73-year-old woman from California. She spent 43 years of her life working for Pacific Bell, or whatever acronym the telephone company took on after it was splintered. Upon her retirement at 67, she moved to the Phoenix area to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
I met Mary in 2006 after she had called my pet sitting/ dog walking service to inquire about having her Alapaha Blue Blood Bulldog, Penny, walked three times a week. I quoted her a price and set an appointment to meet Mary and Penny.
When I arrived at Mary’s home, she welcomed me and invited me into her small but nicely appointed home. She immediately offered me a seat and a drink, smiling the entire time. Penny loved me up despite her strong will, making art abundantly clear she would be manageable. But before I committed, I asked to take Penny for a short walk to see if she would behave on a lead. The dog performed well, so I quickly turned and headed back to the house. We set a schedule and I departed.
Over the next three months what were supposed to be 20-minute walks turned into 30-minute walks. The time I spent with Mary after the walks increased as well. Three times a week I spent 40-45 minutes each time talking to Mary. She was sweet and kind and I began to suspect she was paying not only for the dog to be walked but for my company as well.
During our talks Mary expand that she had an issue with the artery that feeds the heart muscle. She was on a drug that allowed that artery to function properly. The drug was exceedingly expensive, Close to $5,000.00 a month. I offered to keep walking Penny for free, with the angriest voice she could probably muster she exclaimed, ” You’re working, you’re providing me a service I need, you will take the money!” I acquiesced but stopped cashing the checks.
Two weeks later I showed up for two appointments with no response at the door. I called several times to no avail. A week later I received a call from Mary’s boyfriend explained that Mary had passed away because she could not afford her heart medication. She had fallen into the Medicare “doughnut hole” months prior and never told anyone.
I was raised by a grandmother such like Mary. I have always pitied the grandchildren that lost the wonderful woman, the world was a better place with Mary in it.
Bill Withers came to music relatively late in life. He served in the Navy for nine years prior to moving to Hollywood to pursue a music career. He wrote and composed some of the most instantly recognizable songs of seventies. Withers was lost to the world this year due to heart complications.
