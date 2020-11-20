Comments are closed.
https://t.co/dxUkv9Nag1
@CripCamper2020
@Holiday1326
@CommuneArts
@Kramerica2020
@DarkLordSlush
@Jo_D_in_NL
@JanetGraceMusic
@stayceespeaks
@BethanyLArmstr1
@RobinEdgell1
@duggansphilos
@Persiflage77
@FaithCampbellJ1
@AlexaNielsen6
@admmaskvenzr
@branka_jovic @FredGuy1111 Speak for yourself.. I don't think Trump is anything, but a piece of shit! But you are delusional if you think he cannot get Doctor Fauci fired!
https://t.co/LXw0AHBTDI
@CripCamper2020
@Holiday1326
@CommuneArts
@Kramerica2020
@DarkLordSlush
@Jo_D_in_NL
@JanetGraceMusic
@stayceespeaks
@BethanyLArmstr1
@RobinEdgell1
@duggansphilos
@Persiflage77
@FaithCampbellJ1
@AlexaNielsen6
@admmaskvenzr
@branka_jovic @FredGuy1111 And again, Trump is his boss! If he wants him fired, he will be fired!
https://t.co/8SHB2FCIh0
@CripCamper2020
@Holiday1326
@CommuneArts
@Kramerica2020
@DarkLordSlush
@Jo_D_in_NL
@JanetGraceMusic
@stayceespeaks
@BethanyLArmstr1
@RobinEdgell1
@duggansphilos
@Persiflage77
@FaithCampbellJ1
@AlexaNielsen6
@admmaskvenzr