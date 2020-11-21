The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, big guy, it’s me. I am feeling great today, because my legal people are doing such a great job; I mean, did you see the press conference Rudy and the rest of them held; plus all the stuff they have been saying in interviews and things.
They are spectacular, and doing such a good job of getting out the message to everyone, especially my followers, that the other team, you know Sleepy Joe and Nasty Kamala, were and still are trying to steal the election away from me.
Seriously, I know that within the next few weeks, we will be able to show all the people the proof we have of what they have been doing to try and make this happen.
I mean, look at all the affidavits we have of all the bad things my people saw happen at the polling stations as well as when they weren’t able to see the vote counts properly.
I am so excited because thanks to all of this, I know that I will still be the president. I will be getting sworn in again in January, and everything will be great. I won’t have to worry about all those silly lawsuits and things while I am the sitting president.
One question though, why do they call it sitting; cause after all I stand up a lot when I do my press conferences, you know? Anyway, I will be free and clear for at least another four years, yay.
I have so many ideas about the big party after the ceremony; this time, people will be fighting for an invitation, and I will have the biggest inauguration ceremony and party ever.
This will prove to everyone that I am the greatest and best president this country has ever had; it will also show them just how much everyone really loves me, which is totally right, after all, I am the smartest, best looking and amazing person they have ever had in this office; they for sure will never find anyone like me ever again.
I am for sure definitely one of a kind. Well, buddy, thanks so much, I feel so fantastic after talking to you; but then, that’s true all the time, you always cheer me up so much.
Bye for now, talk to you later, and love you lots.
DonnyContact the Feature Writers