I wish that in the nearly 3 weeks post-election and 29 failed lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign that I felt more at ease. I do not. While the probability of a another Trump failure is more than guaranteed by logic and reality, that metaphorical .01% chance there is a scheme that can help pull his success will be there until he is pulled kicking and screaming out of his bunker.
Where I can continue to lose sleep is indeed the radical right. I have many conflicting views that can fall both ways, but once we get in the reality of radical, not the crack pot belief of the “radical left” Cheeto Man has instilled fear of to his MAGA supporters, I see a lack of balance that just is not good for our country. The radical right has continued to live in denial. Their denial has triggered more hate and spite elevating tensions in the trenches of our communities.
Constant spreading of their clearly fake news is enhancing their denial and creating a bubble of an alternative world where the mayor is Trump. Constant discrediting of news sources, all because fact checking conflicts with their delusions, has allowed for strong distrust with all in the media. Someone like myself can no longer speak on any political topic, even from an unbiased perspective, without the hostile defensiveness of not seeing what they believe is true.
Every news source has their spin. It is truly up to the individual to decipher news, fact, fiction, and slant. The news being the event, the facts being the details of the event, the fiction being anything that is just obviously wrong in the real world, and slant with regard to what the source would hope you think to agree with them. Finding centrist media is relatively difficult, but by no means have I truly found fake news amongst the major news channels. They all report the news, their slant may affect the facts provided, but they give all an idea of what is going on. While Fox News is clearly a radical example of all the major news sources, you can usually find the fiction and slant very apparently.
The funny situation that has happened since the election is, we have seen an evolution of other right-wing sources that are clearly opinions of unreliable sources. Newsmax and OANN have seen a strong audience increase from what has seemed to be an exodus of Fox News for many on the right. I never thought I would see the day where people were so far from reality that they would look farther down the line than Fox News. Sources that have continuously been discredited through fact checking on social media sources with disgruntled political savants projecting their opinions that may have 1% truth. That minimal truth may be something as small as the actual event that happened. It is almost like they go out of their way to use the mindset of the contrarian bettor; if the public (popular common reporting) goes heavy against Trump, they try and defend the Trump house posing a way that their 1% truth is more reliable than the public reporting’s 99%.
This has led to some very awkward interpretations of common platforms. Most specifically, censorship. These outlets have paved the way for forums like Parler or MeWe because the interpretation is these forums will allow for the spread of these opinions, no fact checking, and no removal of content posted. When I interpret censorship, I interpret regulation and blocking of the ability to acquire information. Think back to school days when books were held out of the reach of developing minds like Fahrenheit 451. The public ability to grasp those sources may have been difficult, but the right to speak one’s mind was never in question. The confusion of using a publicly used forum operated under certain guidelines and restrictions is not censoring your right to have an opinion. They’re operation is to call out what is not true to help try and not let fiction be acted on. Their operation is to keep the forum clean of threatening information. It does not matter if that information is hateful, or opinionated in efforts to sway people, they want to keep facts visible and unharmful information non visible. The right has hypocritically not accepted that there are some sources from the left who have also suffered similar fate.
Circling back a little bit with that, we have continued to see the influx of spite from the radical right. Continuous calls of "Not My President," and making sure any positive light they can spin on Trump is done. I am a Political Science major, yet, this past month, I have seen more political and legal experts come out of the woodworks to fight a battle that is not even there. The two lawsuits that Trump has won, they have let us know they believe it's the biggest thing to happen and that it is the key to his re-claiming the election. They will find any crackpot theories and theorist to support Trump's claims. Their continuing of denying reality will only pick them up higher for a farther fall. Always keep an eye open though, when a raccoon is backed into a corner, that is when it is most dangerous.