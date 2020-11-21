Today is November 21, 2020.
My brain is in 2,900 different places. Et toi? Today is the one year anniversary of my Frankie’s passing. I don’t feel him gone because he lived out loud. His memory lives in the patch of dirt he loved to lay in, in the heat right out on the patio. It lives in his toys which I need to see on a daily basis. They’re now being dragged around the house by the 6 month old kitten I adopted in July out of sheer quarantined impulse action. I was not looking for another 25 year commitment. I’m 61. My time is limited. Yes, I’m a boomer. Run. Run.
I adopted Frankie at 6 weeks old. He fit in my hand and weighed less than a pound. He’s named after the Crooner Himself, because he had big blue eyes which later became hazel brown. I adopted Frankie with leptospirosis. He was given a 10% chance for survival given the gravity of the illness vs. the itsy bitsy life I held in my hand. The Gods have a way with you at times. While you’re hopelessly hanging over precipice by the edge of your teeth, they send clues to see if you’re ready for some good news. This tiny pups eyes were all I needed to keep me thinking: “This, shall be.” He looked at me with total trust, a tiny rag doll in my arms, he loved to dress up as much as I loved to dress him up, keeping him warm, helping him heal. I reached out to my coven. He came everywhere with me in his snuggle pack. Everyone knew him and agreed to pray for him n send good intentions.
Frankie loved getting lost at midnight on full moons. I’d be hauling ass down the street screaming like a mad woman because he jetted out when I opened the gate to throw out the trash. Thank goodness for the Pavlovian theory. I could go the ‘Don’t you dare’ route and he’d stop, drop and roll or his favorite: ‘Ok! Everybody’s getting CANDY, but not FRANKIE because he’s not paying attention.’ That was the big guns. CANDY; was basically, the “glory hallelujer” of treats.
After leaving my upside down Sacred Space For All Living Beings: "Grace Place", I rented an apartment in a gorgeous cottage with a mad cat lady and her little girl, who generously allowed me and my entourage consisting of three dogs, a cat and an atrium of 6 loving parakeets to move in. There was a crabby lawyer neighbor next door who didn't like the idea and envisioned barking dogs 24/7. He gave me the dirtiest looks. One day, he motions me over, introduces himself and says something to the tune of: your pets are well behaved and quiet. I never know they're there. Me: Well, they've got each other. There's nothing to bark about. I'm the only one allowed to bark, unless they're defending me. I was kidding but Jadin could look intimidating. Life with my little herd was SO amazing. You have no idea. So, today, I salute you, Frankie Blue Eyes. Fly Free with Your Mama, Jadin, Little Man. I will see you at home. Love you, Mom.