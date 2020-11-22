The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, big guy, it’s me again. I went golfing yesterday and today again instead of actually talking to any of those people from that G20 thing; I sent a videotaped speech about how bad the Paris Climate Accord thing was for the US.
There was no way that I was going to waste my time talking to those people anymore, especially since so many of them actually called or contacted Sleepy Joe; they did this to congratulate him on winning the election. Yeah right, as if.
That has not happened. So why should I waste my time actually speaking to any of them traitors. They turned on me so quickly and with no proof, so now they will have to deal with their actions.
I am so going to prove to them that I actually won, even if all the stupid and nasty judges keep throwing out all the lawsuits we have filed, with the best and most amazing arguments that show how the other ones tried to steal the election away from me.
You know what, they must all be like secret Democrats or something. If they were good Republicans like my followers, this would not be happening. Anyway, back to me going golfing again, like I only do it every once in a while, and all the horrible and fake news do is talk about how often I am at one of my golf courses, well, where else would I go, right?
Why would I give the money to another golf course, when of course, mine are the absolute best ones around. You know that is so true, I mean, it has my name on it, so they have to be the best ones ever.
I mean, I have only gone golfing around 300 times since I have been sworn in as president, so I don’t know why anyone is complaining. I need to relax from all the stress of this job, especially since all the garbage over me supposedly losing the election.
Can’t anyone see how stressed I am, and how hard I am working? Don’t they realize that I need to relax before I get too frustrated and upset, after all, I am the most important person in the world; everyone knows that is so true. I need to be at my best to do my job the best way possible, which I always do, right?
Bye for now, talk to you later again, and love you.
Donny