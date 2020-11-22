Brazilian featherweight Wellington “Predador” Prado (11-2-0) stopped Bruno Viana (13-5-0) on punches in the opening round of last night’s “SFT 25: Predador vs. Viana” main event held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The highly rated Prado, 23, bounced back from a disappointing loss to veteran Marcos dos Santos (32-13-1) a year ago to win his fifth fight in his last six.
And the winner is…..Wellington “Predador” Prado (kneeling in center)
Brazil-native Marcio “God of War” Andrade (21-5-0), the No. 3 ranked lightweight in China, used his superior jiu-jitsu skills in his SFT MMA debut versus super lightweight Anderson “Buzica” Ferreira (14-4-0), slipping in a D’Arcy choke for an opening round win by submission.
In a match between Brazilian welterweights, Bruno “Gafanhoto” Santos (9-1-0) won a unanimous decision over Isias “Carcaca” Simoes (7-3-0).
Raphael “Dengue” Silva punched out welterweight Cicero Evangelista in the first round of their Xtreme fight. SFT Xtreme competition allows striking, kicking and knees, fighters wear 4-ounce gloves, and clinching and fighting on the mat is prohibited.
In a pair of amateur matches, welterweight Mathues Rocha won a unanimous decision over Nilton Gomes, while strawweight Sarah Filipini won when her opponent, Mayara Mota, was unable to continue after the first round due a medical stoppage.
Complete results below:
MAIN EVENT – MMA – FEATHERWEIGHTS
Wellington Prado (11-2-0, SFT: 5-1-0), Brazil.
WKO1 (Punches – 4:26)
Bruno Viana (13-5-0, SFT: 1-2-0), Brazil
CO-FEATURE – MMA – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS
Marcio Andrade (21-5-0, SFT: 1-0-0), Brazil
WSUB1 (Darcy’s Choke – 3:25)
Anderson “Buzica” Ferreira (14-4-0, SFT: 0-2-0), Brazil
MMA – FEATHERWEIGHTS
Bruno Santos (9-1-0, SFT: 3-0-0), Brazil.
WDEC3 (30-27, 37-27, 30-24)
Isias Simoes (7-3-0, SFT: 1-2-0), Brazil
XTREME – WELTERWEIGHTS
Raphael Silva, Brazil
WKO1 (Punches – 2:45)
Cicero Evangelista, Brazil
AMATEURS
MMA – WELTERWEIGHTS
Mathues Rocha (3-0-0), Brazil
WDEC (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Nilton Gomes (1-1-0), Brazil
MMA – FEMALE FLYWEIGHTS
Sarah Filipini (1-2-0), Brazil
WTKO1 (Medical Stoppage- 5:00)
Mayara Mota, (1-3-0), Brazil