Comments are closed.
@FaithCampbellJ1 @AardmanGromit @doxie53 @AlexaNielsen6 @LarryDaniels4u @zimraniaxy @Leo_Puglisi6 @davematt88 @stucam7771 @DrMcKinn @czarim1 @saferprint @CaseLexes @Holiday1326 @delanightmares @DevinsCowsDog @ArianaDMichaels @ChantelMarsaw Thanks Faith!
https://t.co/5z12y9umXf
Morning tribe!
@AardmanGromit
@doxie53
@BadBradRSR
@AlexaNielsen6
@LarryDaniels4u
@zimraniaxy
@Leo_Puglisi6
@davematt88
@stucam7771
@DrMcKinn 🍾
@czarim1 🥂
@saferprint
@CaseLexes
@Holiday1326
@delanightmares
@DevinsCowsDog
@ArianaDMichaels
@ChantelMarsaw
@patriciaspendl1 I agree with you wholeheartedly Patricia...If you watched my show you will see I blame her family for killing her father who she deeply loved!
Mary L. Trump is a blessing who mastered overcoming the worst treatment by family members who should have been loving, caring and supportive. She did better than survive ! https://t.co/nwy0lpsFKZ
Here is my new exclusive interview with my friend,
@MaryLTrump
on The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show...
Zero PUNCHES were PULLED by EITHER of US...
https://t.co/FTAWY3QINl
#MaryLTrump
#BadBradBerkwitt
#TheBadBradBerkwittShow
#JoeBiden
#KamalaHarris
#DonaldTrump
The World Is Watching the Insanity of Donald J. Trump! https://t.co/STyydl90Ri