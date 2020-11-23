SALT Talks: Brian Stelter | Anchor, Reliable Sources, CNN
November 23rd, 2020 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
@Scaramucci Rolling! You need to put these zingers in a video Anthony....
@BadBradRSR
@Persiflage77
@FaithCampbellJ1 👇 https://t.co/yEGLHy2422
I'm so glad, that even though I'm so tired I didn't feel like reading, I decided to open this article by @stayceespeaks. This woman amazes me. What she's been through and the love she still has left, astonishes me, but now I know who I can thank:
My Hero https://t.co/cIHwxRFANS
I'm so glad, that even though I'm so tired I didn't feel like reading, I decided to open this article by @stayceespeaks. This woman amazes me. What she's been through and the love she still has left, astonishes me, but now I know who I can thank:
My Hero https://t.co/cIHwxRFANS