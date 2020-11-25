Vladimir Putin has placed his pinky toe on the scales of America’s Presidential election with his refusal to acknowledge President-Elect Joe Biden as the newest President of our Republic. Reading an article with regards to this, I instantly felt the loyalty to my country rise up in anger. Who cares what this Monster feels? I do.
I’ve been reading, keeping a close watch on what’s going on with American troops given the freaking POTUS would rather use them as debt markers to lower his debt to Putin; with every American War Hero, extinguished for pledging his loyalty and service to our country. Besides Trump’s genocide, another source of debt reduction; I imagine, watching America on the world stage has been my focus.
I wonder if every unnecessary covid death is a dollar taken off Trump’s debt. We, those of us with intuitive minds and senses, know deep down that Trump’s response to our covid crisis was fabricated by Putin and obeyed by Trump. With not one shred of evidence, I’ll lay the sole fifteen bucks sitting next to me on THAT wager. Not one bullet was fired from Russia, but our country has been Putin’s play toy to dismantle since January 21st, 2017.
In a Bloomberg article, penned by Natasha Doff, she writes: “Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s ready to work with any U.S. leader, but still isn’t ready to recognize the election victory of Joe Biden.” That’s not what I’m reading. My understanding of his words are that they are a silent dog whistle to Trump’s base to continue their fight. Check it out:
“We will work with anyone who has the confidence of the American people,” Putin said on Russian state TV Sunday. “But that confidence can only be given to a candidate whose victory has been recognized by the opposing party, or after the results are confirmed in a legitimate, legal way.” Miss Doff goes on to say: “Putin described the Kremlin’s decision not to congratulate Biden as “a formality” with no ulterior motives. When asked if the move could damage U.S.-Russia relations, he said: “there’s nothing to damage, they’re already ruined. -Putin. This is not true. I believe he plays tag team phone calls with Trump on a frequent basis. I believe Trump may have shared Intel with his buddy and probably took all of his orders on ways to undermine and ruin America from his Little Daddy.
A Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on a conference call yesterday: “President Donald Trump must recognize the results of the elections and all lawsuits must be completed. Only after that will the results be officially summed up. But obviously that hasn’t happened yet.”
So, while that one hand is saying they they’ll wait until the finale of this show, Russia has now accused the United States of trespassing into their territorial waters. They threatened the USS John S. McCain, which had entered the Sea of Japan several days earlier. The Russian ministry said in a statement that the crew on the Admiral Vinogradov warned the U.S. vessel that “such actions were unacceptable” and threatened that it could be driven out of the waters “in a ramming maneuver,”
I’m sure you haven’t heard a peep from the traitor in chief. Under closer scrutiny of this claim, it turns out that Russia has claimed waters that don’t pertain to them. “For Russia, they vindicate the ‘besieged fortress’ narrative that ‘NATO forces are out there to get us.’ For NATO, they further the perception that Russia only has hostile intentions and cannot be trusted,” said Mathieu Boulègue, research fellow on the Russia and Eurasia Programme at London’s Chatham House think tank.
Still no word from the clown. We’ve got less than two months left of the Trump administration. I hope the squabbles between the “Putrid and Clown Show” can be kept to a minimum because acknowledgement from our clearest enemy won’t stop our Blue Wave. Biden was elected. He’ll be in charge. Let’s see Russia try this nonsense when there’s a real American President in charge.
We’re two days away from the American Day of Thanksgiving. I’m grateful for all of you who worked tirelessly to make Biden’s win a reality. I’m grateful to our soldiers in and out of uniform, those whose vows and oaths are engrained within them to stand for our Constitution, flawed and tattered as it may be. It’s ours to behold. I’m grateful for the first responders, whether your stuffing bags with groceries or checking on a covid patient, whether you’re helping the homeless, tweeting your appointed leaders, insulting those who need to hear it, you’re all hero’s in my heart. I’m grateful for the RSR Team whose eyes are honed at helping any way we can. I hope your holiday is filled with joy. I hope we all have the opportunity to survive this year, this pandemic and once and for all can place the Trump years behind us.
If you’ve enjoyed this article or care to share your thoughts, please do comment and thank you. I will respond.
Peace n Blessed be. )O(
JG 😀Contact the Feature Writers