Mads,
As I write to you in the days following the 2020 elections, the outcome of which Donald Trump refuses to accept, I can still hear you crying from four years ago. You were a nine-year-old idealist brought up in the era of Michelle Obama and her daughters, as confident and strong as your feminist mother, and so like most of us, caught up in the excitement of America electing its first female president.
In the wake of Trump’s unexpected victory, a sense of guilt arose in me for being unduly optimistic and naïve to think Clinton would win, and that the politically backwards climate of the state we lived in, Oklahoma, would not be mirrored by the nation at large. I had forgotten about Lyndon B. Johnson’s words in 1960, and how in the potential succession from Obama to Trump, his hypothetical had become actualized sixty years later by millions of bigots still falling for the same grift:
“If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.”
In this Trump delivered, and he will continue to extract his pound of flesh for a long time to come.
So even though I was cynical in 2016 in regards to America’s relations with race, not to mention its disingenuous and hasty call for entering a new ‘post-racial’ era during the Obama years, still, the next four years were shocking in what they revealed to have been simmering beneath the surface, just waiting for the right man to come along and beckon them forth. Who knew America to be this pond stocked with racist perch eager to lunge at Trump’s rhetorical chum?
“Who knew?”
By now, the question itself seems provocative in its ignorance, for in fact, many people knew, and have known, no doubt, for years what existed in America beyond the blind spots afforded by white privilege, my own liberal blinders all the more deluded in thinking hearts and minds were changing for the better during Obama’s two terms.
The privilege of whites remains ignorance, an ignorance that, when endangered or contested, results in the group of angry hordes Trump continued to nurture and placate throughout his term, as any host its parasites.
The only ‘privilege’ accorded minorities, on the other hand, is being ‘in the know,’ in being all too aware of how bigotry, despite its seeming antiquated status, succeeds quite easily in adapting itself continuously to the present and incipient future. At best, it will appear to lie dormant, simmering like geographical faults or fissures that, while felt or sensed by all parties, remains a reality best left underground.
And yet history happens on its own schedule, regardless of whose eyes are open. Over your last thirteen years, Mads, the fissures and faults were unsettled and then provoked by two Presidents in succession, one an African-American whose attitude and character gave the lie to the most fragile foundations supporting white superiority, and the other a sort of bigoted savant smeared in orange, a Pied Piper whose race whistle worked on neither children nor dogs (never a good sign), but rather those same whites left vulnerable and squeezed by decades of job insecurity.
Thinking back now on your tears, and the recognition of my misguided optimism, I redirect that optimism towards you with a sense of (renewed) admiration, for in mourning the loss, you were at least coming to terms with the fact that reality does not always concede to our wishes. In short, you were processing emotions in ways far more mature than our present Commander-in-Chief, who in his by now predictable fashion of contagious affect, has enabled millions of adults in full regression to follow a similar path of tantrum and denial, each fully fortifying themselves behind an alternative reality in which they’ve been ‘building walls’ around, and ‘prepping for,’ since day one.
This brings us to the irony surrounding their present refutation of reality, as neatly rendered in their refusal to wear masks. For what are walls, and the corresponding construction of mental ramparts to block out ‘fake news’ but powerful filters donned to help protect one from not only the contagion of others (non-white), but their reality? One reason then why Trump and his supporters have never felt the need to wear masks is that they had and have always had their own, though theirs function in ways so that the affective contagion of Trump’s communications stay continuously viral, his ‘super-spreader’ events literally and figuratively meant to re-supply the echo chambers of their social media hive-mind(s) with ever new grievances.
Only by these methods do they hope to achieve that “herd immunity” that will leave their bodies impregnable, minds exempt from what, in their eyes, is the true pandemic: that is, the complex reality of a 21st century world of global inequalities exacerbated by neo-liberal policies and financial capitalism, not to mention a non-1950s America rampant with vocal minorities, assertive feminists, and those men or women—trans or bi, he, she, or theys—who champion a spectrum of sexualities.
Hence Trump’s most revealing mantra, which he has repeated over and over: “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.” This, while meant to warn us against ‘overreacting’ to a virus that has killed 300,000 lives so far, works as equal warning to those who, in witnessing him and his followers treat the reality of Others as both viral enemy and ‘the problem itself,’ must stand up and continue to push back against the ignorant hatred of reality which they see as “the cure.”
As a parent, it’s a special sort of gut-check in realizing you dwell side-by-side with people whose actions make a child, especially yours, cry. The guilt merges with anger and a sense of powerlessness. This sense of outrage not on behalf of one’s self, but one’s child, has only increased in the era of Covid as the sacred ‘cash-nexus’ of business and politics have been prioritized over and above listening to medical professionals and scientific experts. Here’s a local reporter on our state’s governor and his attempts at ‘re-branding’ the pandemic: “Not only was Gov. Stitt eager to reopen, he believed there might be an advantage to beating other states. At times, he referred to it as a ‘covantage,’ a combination of the words ‘COVID’ and ‘advantage.'”
If it wasn’t so sad, it’d be funny. In this and other spry making-lemonade-from-mass-death ‘re-brandings’ from Gov. Stitt, the already finite period of adolescence has been sacrificed so that privileged groups of douchebags can exercise their right to make, sell, and consume more of that which there will always have been an infinite supply.
And let’s be real: adults and their profiteering needs are superfluous in comparison to youth. Another way of saying this: ‘Adult Swim’ was always bullshit. I still remember me and many of my peers being ordered from the waters so that we could all stand awkwardly around an empty pool while the lifeguards, teen spirit at its finest, went off to smoke and make-out.
Furthermore, in terms of the vagaries of adult age, let’s be honest: the years themselves don’t really matter that much past twentysomething, as we’re all just wandering around, pretending to have some list of imagined purpose in that big box store of products and foodstuffs that have and will make up the rest of our lives.
But being thirteen. Fifteen. The fall season of being fourteen. These are irrecoverable times in which my daughter’s being a teenager and fully exploring her love of theater and tennis and the social zeitgeist therein have been amputated. And a slowly drawn out amputation at that. We could have all suffered shutdown for a few miserable months and now all be swimming, adults and adolescents alike. But because Gov. Stitt and his ilk of old frat-bro friends could not be bothered to stop swimming in that baby pool shaped like a Venn diagram in which business and politics overlap, we must continue to prolong this delay of the everyday, an everyday that can only be experienced and enjoyed by children and teenagers in ways we adults no longer can.
Junior Prom. Homecoming. The summer of being sixteen. Each of those years and the experiences therein can’t be re-purposed or re-scheduled for a later time, since that later time in itself would then be deferred, and unlike the adult world, which has nothing distinguishing the years that blur, nothing bookending them but an easily suppressed fear of death, the adolescent years are singular, each one unique and irreplaceable. And while the age of when adolescence ends remains more vague with time, as hold-outs emerge in some cases to ask for a continuance in the empty nests of horrified parents, it does nonetheless end.
The point is: we had our time, and now instead of letting our children have theirs, we adults in Oklahoma allow Stitt to bully his way down the hallways of our state, with us long ago stuffed into lockers, or in the roles of extras, this being now life or film, a 1985 high school or 2020, we’re not sure, either way, Stitt continues along his way, sans mask, fist-bumping the bros like the handsomely dim jock quarterback from that one teen comedy-meets-disaster flick our state has now become.
As with most things, Mads, I let things get away from me. And you. My ideas veer this way, and that way, until finally I stop and look around and realize I’m alluding to John Hughes instead of yours truly. The above is all safe territory, political and public stuff I like conveying to a future you, but still, these letters need me to drop the graduate student / letters to the editor vibe a bit so that the personal can come through. I hope to loosen up going forwards.
In writing to you, i.e. using you as an anchor by which to extend my life, its thoughts, into your future, some anthropologist or psychologist would say that’s the whole impetus behind parenting, or bringing another into this world. I wouldn’t deny this idea completely, though I would say its reduces or simplifies what is a most beautiful and complex mystery. Parents and kids. Generations. Let us continue to poke around these labyrinths. My hope is some day you will wish to explore as well. Hah, I wanted to say, in the future you’d have to put down the glowing screen and pick up, even if metaphorical, a piece of string in the real world. (You were almost named Ariadne). But I foresaw a future where those two worlds, the virtual and real blurring already even now, will have merged in ways I cannot imagine. I just hope you use the technologies then in active fashion rather than allowing them to use you. Even at this juncture, for me, it feels like a tug-of-war I’m losing.
