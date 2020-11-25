By Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik
WARNING: This article contains harsh criticisms that may not be easy to stomach for fragile, nondisabled people, as well as emotional, possibly triggering material for those who have been traumatized by the stigma of disability. That being said, if you’re a true ally that wants to support marginalized, disenfranchised groups of people, you need to read this and understand it.
If you’ve read my articles, or watched my YouTube show, especially the episodes where I interviewed comedian/actress, Maysoon Zayid, and the one where I talk about disability culture and pride, you probably already know how important this issue is to me. What issue? The one where, “According to a 2018 study by GLAAD, just 2.1 percent of scripted characters on primetime TV have disabilities in the 2018-2019 season.
Additionally, a Ruderman Family Foundation study found that a mere five percent of characters with a disability were played by an actor with an actual disability,” And according to a report by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative/USC Annenberg, “Only “1.6 percent of all speaking characters in 2018’s biggest blockbusters had a disability. That’s down from 2.5 percent the year prior.”
I admit, when I first saw disabled roles begin appearing in movies and on TV, I was happy to see it, even though they weren’t disabled people playing them, but that’s only because I was so desperate to see ANY representation of disabled people in cinema, even if it was inauthentic. Mind you, 26% of the U.S. population is disabled and yet back in the 80s and early 90s, you hardly EVER saw a visibly disabled person portrayed in entertainment. Understand though, that was 30 or 40 YEARS ago, before disability culture really had a chance to leak into mainstream media because there wasn’t any social media platforms for actually disabled people to express their opinions about having adequate and equal representation in film/TV. Fast forward to present day, and featuring disabled characters, lately with autism especially, has almost become a fad. However, underrepresentation is still a HUGE problem, and authentic representation is an even bigger one. What I mean by that is that, for the most part, filmmakers and TV producers are still refusing to hire actually disabled people to play these disabled roles.
Talk about a slap in the face to the disability community. While nondisabled people keep applauding these filmmakers, the message the disability community keeps hearing is, “Hey, look at me, I’m a filmmaker who decided to go out on a limb and feature a character with a disability in my movie, but don’t worry, the person I hired to imitate the disabled person isn’t ACTUALLY disabled!” I don’t even have the right to be the most pissed off about it though, because my passion and dream has never been to be an actor, unlike the millions of disabled men, women, and nonbinary folks who have chosen it as their career goal, despite the odds that our discriminatory entertainment industry poses to their success. Yet, their success (or lack thereof) impacts all of us, particularly those in the present disability community, and future.
Imagine you (if you’re not disabled) got in a car accident tomorrow that resulted in a spinal cord injury severe enough you could no longer walk and would have to use a wheelchair for mobility for the rest of your life. Now there are millions of wheelchair users, such as myself, who live highly productive, fulfilling lives and even take pride in the disability aspect of our identities, but you would not know that by Hollywood’s take on it. It is far more common to see disability portrayed negatively, even tragically, so that nondisabled people can feel more grateful for their not having a disability. There’s a name for this in the disability community. It’s called “inspiration porn.” Again and again, disabled people are exploited for the entertainment and benefit of nondisabled people to feel better about their lives. If you can’t understand how harmful that is, go back to imagining you are newly disabled, for the first time, and seeking out material you can relate to in the movies to maybe help you wrap your head around your new reality. What do you find? “Me Before You” and “Million Dollar Baby”, that’s what. Movies that glorify SUICIDE in the face of disability, instead of embracing the transition to a new life, with a different lens of the world, and a different set of strengths over those you previously had.
Hold onto that disappointment and now take it a step further. Imagine you’re a CHILD with a disability – deeply impressionable and vulnerable to the social behaviors of the world around you. Imagine random strangers approaching you to tell you, tearfully, what an inspiration you are, or to ask to pray for you, or to tell you “you’re too pretty to be in a wheelchair.” Trust me, I can tell you that as a child, it’s confusing because on the one hand, these people don’t come across as trying to be “mean” and yet, the message my young mind heard from their words was, “I pity you so much” and “it’s too bad you’re brokenness outweighs your attractiveness”. The narrative of inspiration porn, truthfully, is incredibly cruel toward actually disabled people. They are made to feel insufficient and ashamed. Even murders of disabled children are often disguised as “mercy killings”. If it seems like I’m overexaggerating, you too have likely fallen prey to the brainwashing seeds planted in your minds by a lifetime of this ableist propaganda crap. It’s the same propaganda that influenced a doctor to make a quality of life assumption for a patient during the pandemic, resulting in the decision to stop giving him food and water until he died, despite he and his families wishes.
What about TV shows and movies that DON’T portray disability as tragic, you ask? Admittedly, I’ve seen a slight (extremely slight) shift in the effort to represent disability in movies and TV in a less miserable light, although I’d argue, most times there’s still too much emphasis on the characters that are part of the disabled one’s orbit who always seem negatively impacted by their association with the “needy” or “demanding” disabled person. And beyond that, there’s the problem that the disabled role is hardly ever played by someone who actually has the disability that’s supposed to be represented. Before you begin lecturing me in your head about how “that’s what acting is all about”, do you think that people who aren’t a certain ethnicity, acting as if they were that ethnicity (with a bit of cosmetic help) is okay? Most people can agree that it is inappropriate because the double standard is too significant for it to be coincidental – Asian, Native Americans, etc. are never cast as white characters even though the opposite happens frequently.
For people who are actually disabled, watching nondisabled actors try to imitate them and the symptoms of their disability, a practice now referred to as “cripping up”, is insulting. Though I’m not autistic, and not quite able to understand what it’s like to watch all these neurotypical people playing autistic roles lately, I do remember how I felt when I watched the TV Movie “The Brooke Ellison Story” with very mixed emotions. There were features of the disabled main characters that I felt I could strongly relate to, Brooke being a young, wheelchair-using woman who was intelligent and determined to achieve post-secondary educational success despite a lack of accommodations for people like her to do so at the time. Based on a true story, it made me hopeful to see a movie about a young wheelchair-using woman in college, as that was what I was at the time it aired in 2004. Unfortunately, the number of aspects of the film that made me uncomfortable far outweighed the ones that gave me hope. The film not only focused as much on Brooke’s mother’s character and her “selflessness and sacrifice” to live on campus with her daughter so she could have the assistance she needed to attend university, but I immediately recognized “Brooke” as the nondisabled actress who played the materialistic airhead “Gretchen Wieners” in “Mean Girls” earlier that same year.
Actress Lacey Chabert bore none of the physical characteristics, such as the skinnier limbs and thicker midsections, often developed by those with complete quadriplegia or other conditions that result in atrophy (or deterioration) of the muscles, and an inability to exercise off excess body fat. At the time, I had not yet heard of the disability activists fighting against this kind of false representation of disability in the movie, and I couldn’t quite identify why it left me with such an unsatisfied, “icky” feeling. When I first learned of “inspiration porn” years and many disappointing films later, it clicked for me.
By the way, people who have a specific disability do recognize others with their disability. In other words, we can tell authenticity from cheap, offensive imitation. For instance, I was watching the Netflix original series, “Insatiable” last year when I saw a woman who had my condition in the role of a lawyer on it, and I knew she had what I had without it being said in the episode. When it ended, I “Googled” her excitedly and not only proved myself correct about the actress’s diagnosis but found out Shannon DeVido has a thing about playing three dimensional characters in roles that were not specifically written as disabled. “I just want to portray characters that are everything from super likable to unlikeable to annoying, anything that is just not solely about my disability,” DeVido says. “I want to play a complex character that isn’t a stereotype.” If you think about it, unless it’s about an exceptional person’s life who also happened to have a disability, casting people who are disabled in roles not written as disabled characters, is so much more authentic. Disabled people are your cousins, coworkers, neighbors, and acquaintance’s boyfriends. They’re everywhere, randomly occurring, and all around us. They shouldn’t need a special “in” written into the script to exist on screen; they should occupy a percentage of scripted characters, just as Black, POC, and LGBTQ+ people should. That’s realistic. That’s authenticity.
Sia, on the other hand, decided to create a movie specifically about a nonverbal, autistic main character and cast her non-autistic goddaughter in the role without consulting autistic adults or the disability community at large. She seemed surprised by the backlash she received on Twitter, and maybe 40, 30, even 20 years ago she would have had a bit more of an excuse for not knowing any better, but not these days. The disability community has been quite loud about their end of patience with the under and misrepresentation of their people, and if Sia had cared about their opinions, she would have known this wouldn’t go over smoothly.
Not only did she seem ignorant to autistic people’s feelings about not casting #ActuallyAutistic people in autistic roles prior to her announcement of the film’s release on Twitter, instead of listening to the criticism she received with an open mind and a desire to do better, she decided to react in the worst possible way – with anger and discriminatory insults toward the very same group she was receiving the criticism for misrepresenting in the first place.
“Grrrrrrrrrr. Fuckity fuck why don’t you watch my film before you judge it? FURY.” was one tweet she put out after the many negative comments from disabled and autistic Twitter users started to roll in. Many were actually quite polite about their criticism though – even expressing true disappointment due to being (former) fans of Sia’s music: “It’s a mighty shame that someone with such a colossal platform is using it to exclude disabled and neuro diverse actors from their own narratives. I’ve been a long time fan of your work, so this is really disappointing.” commented @TomeLevi.
Sia had also tried to defend herself by saying that she did years of research and “actually tried working with a a [sic] beautiful young girl non verbal on the spectrum and she found it unpleasant and stressful” but that was not received well either. First of all, many questioned why, if the movie was about an autistic person, you wouldn’t provide the accommodations necessary to allow an autistic person to be cast in the role, especially because – if a real autistic person couldn’t take the amount of stimuli in a scene, why should we believe the autistic CHARACTER can? As one autistic Twitter user,@MizTeeFranklin, put it “I watched the @Sia trailer and as an #actuallyautistic person…that movie was a friggin overload for me. Chile I felt like I was in rainbow puke town. Made me hella uncomfortable. All them colors and music at once? Overloaded the hell outta my senses, but, 4 years research tho.” Another problem was her use of “on the spectrum” in her language, since the autistic community has been trying to communicate to the general public for a while now that they are not ashamed of being called autistic, and actually prefer identity-first language: “Sally is autistic.” The fact that Sia was unaware of this, again, alerted many in the disability community that she had not done her research. Then there is the organizations she chose to get information from to do her “research.” Look, I’m just a neurotypical and I know, and have known, for a long time that Autism Speaks is not well respected in the actually autistic community. In fact, that’s an understatement.
“Autism Speaks is trending again.
So here’s a reminder Autism Speaks is a hate group that funnels money and efforts away from autistic care and accesses, and is thusly responsible for the death and suffering of countless autistic people.
Stop giving money to Autism Speaks.” – @Grey_IsTrue
Perhaps the worst part of the discourse was when one Twitter user, @HelenAngel, responding to Sia’s reasoning for not hiring an actually disabled actor for the lead autistic role in her movie said, “Several autistic actors, myself included, responded to these tweets. We all said we could have acted in it on short notice. These excuses are just that- excuses. The fact of the matter is zero effort was made to include anyone who is actually autistic. #NothingAboutUsWithoutUs ” to which Sia rebutted, “Maybe you’re just a bad actor.”
I could comment on my own feelings about that reaction but I couldn’t have put any better than @marianne_eloise: “the fucking state of how sia is responding to autistic people with valid criticisms of her film…we’re all adorable and easily fetishised and fun to make movies about until we speak lmao [upside down smiley face emoji]”
To sum it up, inspiration porn – exploiting autistic or neurodiverse people, or any disabled people for the entertainment value of nondisabled people, is gross. Making movies, TV shows, or any type of art but especially entertainment, about us, without our input or consent, is also gross. And in short, stop hiring non disabled people for visibly disabled roles. It wasn't okay 30 years ago, 20 years ago, or 10 years ago, but sure as hell isn't okay now. All you have to do is ask us.