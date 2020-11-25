The angst in the streets
had long been appropriated
and parceled,
weaponized
into marketable commodities,
which left Kid Gumption,
restless country bumpkin
and would-be untangler of knots
nefarious, with her hankering for the dust-light
and other charms mangled by the sieve of a homeschooled feminism,
with nothing to do but vape the flavors of other youths
disaffected,
aloof and leering beneath
the smaller stands of the Visitor.
She went to the worst of bars, hoping to get killed,
but only woke up afterwards with men
who preferred to stretch it out.
They failed to understand her thirst
for that which no longer nursed generational rebellion
but existed beyond cliché,
an adolescent presumption of indignation
she assumed would be difficult,
or not difficult, exactly,
but impossible to avoid,
before it cloy,
the patterns that had been avoided before
by brighter, more mercurial minds.
Despite the guy who knew his Engels
declaring her the nicest of the damned,
it was depressing to be dismissed as one of many
co-opted by Instagram. Still,
she wanted to fall where she could
and not shatter, or slowly scatter,
not without one more try
by love’s cool cathode claw
reaching down
to pluck her from the maw,
offset the suffering,
clarify what we lunge for, once,
blindly,
over and over,
the human cry keen
in ways a sound in repetition
sleeves sense.