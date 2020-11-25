Register to Anthony Scaramucci’s SALT TALKS.
Comments are closed.
@SonyKapoor @Twitter Sony I’m crying laughing!!!!!!
@47Junia Tears!!! Lmaoo
I am fucking CRYING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Admit it, THIS is the ONLY reason you are on @Twitter
@BadBradRSR @CripCamper2020 @Holiday1326 @CommuneArts @Kramerica2020 @DarkLordSlush @JO_D_in_NL @JanetGraceMusic @stayceespeaks @BethanyLArmstr1 @RobinEdgell1 @duggansphilos @Persiflage77 @FaithCampbellJ1 @AlexaNielsen6 Neuro typical and non disabled actors and then it's a slap in the face when those actors are then given awards and praise for their roles when actual talented disabled people are there waiting for the chance to shine.
Great article and I felt it in my gut.