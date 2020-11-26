By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…
(kailyard n. a genre of sentimental Scottish literature turned into effective invective comment from one Donald worth reading…)
As I sit in my Kailyard I wonder about the world sometimes, broken so it is.
The current state of play for myself is that I am sitting in a lockdown. Non-essential shops are shut, we are not allowed to have people in our houses, not from our houses nor our extended households and at a local shopping mall, on Friday the 20th November at 6pm, when the curfew happened I hear of local police standing fining people for being out.
This is the reality of living in a pandemic that is almost out of control.
Our hospitals are groaning under the weight of people who are ill, the people dying is increasing and we need to manage this disease until the 90% or 95% vaccine arrives.
Even after it does, I hope that life does not return to the way it was before.
But from over here, things look even bleaker over there.
From rallies that spread COVID-19 to people with big guns and little minds on the streets claiming nobody will make them wear a mask because it is against their human nature, personal dignity or right to breath, they look feckless, reckless and dangerous.
The President, by not allowing people to work on the transfer of power and especially the way in which America should respond to your public health crisis is making a killing.
Not in his bank balance but in American lives.
It is not a shame. It is a disgrace.
People die daily because of ineptitude.
Those who oppose the lockdowns because there are bigger killers such as cancer and other illnesses for which we have no cure.
We can almost live with these.
The pain caused to families by illnesses that are not caught by human interaction is tough. You feel listless and helpless as it ravages your loved ones, or you have hospital personnel trying to console you after the loss of your loved one.
Before acceptance comes anger.
Anger may feel like a cleansing emotion and it does allow you to have some clarity thereafter. The grieving process is one that allows us to get through bad times and look again at our futures but with a different light.
70 Million Americans believe that Donald J Trump is a stand up guy who has done well in the last four years.
You can’t argue with stupid.
Once the people are buried, their loved ones are through the grieving process and there are a quarter of a Million families to get through that, so far, what America will be delivered then?
Once you have seen yourself in the mirror, it is time to look around with that clarity.
Take a look, not at Donald J Trump.
Take a look at those people who supported him at the top of their powerful tree. If Trump has gone, let them be next and after the funerals and we have recovered, let your votes count. Again. And again. And again.
It's called democracy and a pretty fine thing it is too.