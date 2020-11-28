We have gone far enough. We know the bull that has been spewed for years on conspiracies from everyone. And when there is a winner or loser in a certain arena, we see these excuses for those that lose. 2016 was interesting because I believe personally that there is more and more ties to Russian interference to the election than anyone wants to believe. I believe more and more that Trump and Giuliani are puppets of Putin. It was not just the left that speculated these allegations. These were the allegations and findings of people who have access to actually using intelligence.
Now we come to 2020. The funny thing is we have the same topic coming in as a conspiracy theory as to why Biden won this election. However, this year, it is the Democrats who are in bed with the Russians. Foreign interference and ties to the left are to blame for voting machine counts. While I am sure there is more, the idea that the platform is the same, though on the other side of the fence now is just ridiculous.
Conspiracies are opinions. Opinions are like (for lack of a better analogy- and cleaner one) the anus…everyone has one and it always stinks. They are unfabricated guesses in an alternate world when you cannot accept reality in the real world. Make no mistake, there is always questionable motives and information that makes it’s way to the public, and probably more than media outlets are able to let on, but there is a reason those conspiracies rarely ever get blown up (if ever) to become actual truth. They are not corroborated with facts. They are in many cases unproveable. And even worse, pending the spin, the left and the right do not even understand who would be at fault in these conspiracies around the election.
Media has become so untrustworthy on both sides that it allows for the vagueness and grey area of a wandering mind. Some people claim there is an uptick in crime in Chicago because Illinois legalized marijuana. The legalization has taken the money out of the hands of the drug dealers around Chicago. It is a reasonable assumption, not that farfetched. But in no way is it a proven fact. But we get deeper with every notable event in politics to date. The election conspiracies of mail in voting being illegal and that is the only reason Biden won; even with the bend in legal mail in votes, there were votes that could not be verified with an identity confirmation, thus the only way the Biden could win was through foul play. The right seems to forget that they have fallen on the wrong side of the popular vote the last 4 elections. And though many votes did get cast out from irregularities or suspicion of illegal votes, nothing changed the outcome of the election to date.
The attention then shifted to the voting machines. Dominion had been alleged to be connected to foreign entities and tied back to Hilary Clinton and the democrats, so there were errors in Biden’s favor. Uh-oh, wrong again. Every lunatic and sycophant of Donald Trump and the radical right has come up with this paranoid agenda that there is so much working against them. The fact is pretty simple. What is working against them is the American people. The numbers came out and spoke that they wanted a shift in direction to the way this country is going. They came out and said they made a mistake 4 years ago. At some point, someone on that team has to look and say that maybe it is not a coincidence that that everyone is against them. While maybe there is a liberal agenda controlled by big money from many news networks, maybe the agenda is the way it is because the majority of the people see it as common view. And further proof of hypocrisy will endure when the realization that OANN, Newsmax and even the sinking Fox News Ship to the radical right are all agenda-based news to appease an audience with similar views. The problem we see here is that there are just less people who have the views of the radical right than the news offered up in most mainstream media.
The combatant radical right takes what they believe and run with it. They look for any sliver of hope they can to continue to the paranoid proof that they are victimized in this country. They do not even realize they are supporting a theory that has writing on the wall claiming the minorities, or those of non-white skin or Christian religion, are ruining this country and that they are taking over. They do not realize the America they are fighting against is the America that fought to gain their freedom.
It used to be a split difference on hot button issues or foreign affair based contradictions; It used to be a principle of government involvement at a state or federal level that separated the left from the right. Now it is the battle of who can sling the thickest mud against their counterparts. Us on the left are not perfect. We have tendencies I do not always agree with, and frankly, unpopular opinion most likely, but we have over corrected on things publicly that our side has deemed wrong, creating this black and white perception of good versus evil. We have created an unforgiving society. Maybe that is ok for many. It doesn’t fall on my beliefs as ok, but mainly because this hammer we have come with on many topics has gone to a guilty before proven innocent philosophy.
Trump makes it easy for anyone with common sense and an understanding of human decency to realize he is a pud. His antics and arrogance in egotistical narcissism displayed in his actions, ignorance and comments ultimately is what cost him this election. The conspiracies are a scape goat. They are a vengeful acting out of those who got their cards called on them 4 years ago. I can honestly say that I believe had this been George W Bush, or any republican who was not so outlandish would have probably won that election. The persona that ass-wipe portrays has really further illustrated who he really is now that he has lost. The grasping at straws in the real world while projecting his victory in his glorified state of dementia is a clear sign that he is unfit to lead. Sports and politics are a lot alike. The argument of Jordan or Lebron usually comes down to poise of leadership. While I admit Lebron has really done good from a philanthropic perspective, his career has been filled with cry baby moments. Leaders do not wear yesterday’s emotions on their sleeve. The acknowledge and accept a victory or defeat in battle. If defeated, they find ways to persevere going forward. That was the difference between game changing Jordan and continually team MVP in James.
The arguments will always continue on the James/Jordan topic. Some may throw Kobe in as well. In the next four years, these conspiracy theories and hypocritic bull will continue, though the truth will always come back to show the villain Trump really is. They will show the person with no compassion, idiotic catch phrases and lack of intelligence as it portrays to run a government- though people should have realized he couldn’t run businesses in the private sector either.
What will happen come January 20th? Part of me always wants to sit here and express the "I told you so," point of view when the world does not go to hell in a hand basket under Biden. But what is more important is that we find a realization once Trump gets indicted on crimes that he is a villain. That he is a con man. They he did lie, cheat and steal and was rewarded for it. We can hope that some of these radicals are not so brainwashed that when this happens, they realize they had been taken. To me it is no coincidence that there are cries of Trump being a racist leading to a strong defensive support from those who feel he is a victim of slander being ignorant to racial issues in this country. The unfortunate truth is that they will continue to cry for Donald's justice as a victim of a democratic conspiracy. At some point, these people just need to be told to shut up and move on to get a life. It is time to look into reality and live with intentions of driving this country forward.