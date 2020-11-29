David Prowse, the man behind Darth Vader’s mask, died November 28, 2020, after a short illness, in London, England. He was 85.
Prowse grew up on the Southmead housing estate in Bristol, gaining a scholarship to Bristol Grammar School. Standing at 6 ft. 6 in. tall, he developed an interest in bodybuilding. He left Bristol to work for a London weightlifting company. Prowse won the British heavyweight weightlifting championship in 1962 and the following two years. He represented England in the weightlifting event at the 1962 British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Perth, Western Australia.
Worldwide he was known for portraying the physical form of Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, but Prowse built a successful career in both the United Kingdom and the United States. In the United Kingdom, Prowse was well known as the Green Cross Code Man, a superhero invented to promote a road safety campaign for children in 1975. The campaign ran from 1971-1990. In addition to the STAR WARS trilogy, his film and television credits include THE EDGE OF NIGHT (1956-1984), CASINO ROYALE (1967), HAMMERHEAD (1968), THE BEVERLY HILLBILLIES (1962-1971), THE CHAMPIONS (1968-1969), THE HORROR OF FRANKENSTEIN (1970), A CLOCKWORK ORANGE (1971), VAMPIRE CIRCUS (1972), DOCTOR WHO (1963-1989), THE TOMORROW PEOPLE (1973-1979), FRANKENSTEIN AND THE MONSTER FROM HELL (1974), THE BEST OF BENNY HILL (1974), LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE (1974-1983), SPACE:1999 (1975-1977), JABBERWOCKY (1977), GULLIVER’S TRAVELS (1977), THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY (1981), THE BENNY HILL SHOW (1969-1989), THE KINDNESS OF STRANGERS (2010), and MISSION BACKUP EARTH (2013-).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to David Prowse's family during their time of grief.