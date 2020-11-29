Just when we thought things would be coming to an end this January 2021 decided it was going to end with a bang. No, not the kind made when the prison guards slam the Trump family’s cell doors shut. Instead, it is the rise in sites that promote fictitious facts stemming directly from the President and his inner circles mouths that for some reason won’t stay closed. We’ve already known what OANN and Fox News were. Hell, even Fox News knows what it is. Remember their defense for that Tucker Carlson lawsuit? The networks lawyers literally stated that the “’general tenor’ of the show should then inform a viewer that [Carlson] is not ‘stating actual facts’ about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in ‘exaggeration’ and ‘non-literal commentary.'” So, Tucker is not a factual news shows just entertainment for the easily entertained. Then there’s OANN – One America News Network – which is made for those with one brain cell who can’t comprehend facts or evidence that annihilates every headline they publish.
Again, facts are not exactly the strongest suit for these networks or their viewers. Not everyone can identify Trump’s façade; matter of fact not all of them can identify an elephant. That’s why when these exact individuals test positive for COVID—19 they are out bragging about the first test they’ve ever passed. While these same people continue to argue with me on how I am a prime example of how the left “pretends to be the party of tolerance and unity”, I’ve made it my mission to continue reminding them that for the party of “pro-life” really didn’t act that way when screaming “but the economy!” during this pandemic, eh?
Now let me introduce you to another pro-Trump media site to add to the klan – Newsmax. Under its name the site claims it’s “Independent. American.” Without even scrolling down you can already tell that ‘independent’ and American are in no way synonymous or representative of the organization. Currently, it’s heading article is titled “Judge: PA. Mail Ballot Procedures Likely Illegal” is on how the PA Republican Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia A. McCullough’s ruling on Nov. 25th placed an injunction on the validity of the state’s presidential results until the court has finished the evidentiary hearing that is supposed to be held Friday. According to Newsmax, this is in response to Rep. Mike Kelly and other Republicans meritless claims that 2.5 million mail-in-votes were “unconstitutional.”
Why? They are saying that Gov. Wolf’s legislation that extended the use of absentee ballots in response to the coronavirus pandemic was not made into a constitutional amendment; therefore, these ballots are not covered. So the same state legislature that refused to let votes start being counted prior to Election Day, then complained about how long it was taking, is now claiming that these votes don’t count because these Republicans didn’t make it an amendment. Gov. Wolf has already filed an appeal to reject these claims. As for the numerous cases Trump and his cult following continue to file – now 41 lawsuits in total – almost every single one has been dismissed, withdrawn, or straight up rejected. Why? As one judge said so eloquently, “Calling an election unfair does not make it so.”
There’s also another significant portion to these cases that’s missing. If you guessed facts and evidence, then you are correct! Not one single lawsuit over the election results has provided any factual evidence with supporting documents on the Trump campaigns fraud claims. Don’t believe me? Let’s hear what the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals had to say on their ruling. Echoing every court ruling on Trump’s suits prior, Judge Stephanos Bibas, who was appointed by Trump, ruled that “free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” said the former law school professor.
In another suit in PA. US District Judge Matthew Brann dismissed another one of Trump’s cases on November 21st. Judge Brann said the case and its entirety was based on “strained legal arguments” and “speculative accusations.” This specific case was one where Rudy Giuliani orally argued for five hours yet failed in providing tangible evidence. Judge Brann’s response to the flawed and ill-filed suit was “like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together” right before he denied Giuliani the right to amend it for a second time. Immediately after court adjourned Giuliani and Sidney Powell — another nitwit who was later that day fired by Trump for her outrageous voter fraud allegations at said press conference – told the media that they will continue to fight against the Deep State that stole the election from their lord and savior DJT.
So riddle me this – if every court is throwing out these suits, all stating no evidence provided, and Rudy Giuliani is himself telling judges that there is no voter fraud in his plaintiffs suit filing, then why are outlets — like Newsmax, Fox, OANN — running article after article suggesting Trump will be the ultimate winner of the 2020 presidential election? The answer is quite simple actually. These sites aren’t actually reporting real news stories, they are promoting the propaganda that is so easily eaten up by Trump’s base. They develop these ‘Days of Our Lives’ style political stories that are entertaining to his demographic. It’s not even a secret, it’s the same story told every season. There’s rally’s, ‘”Lock Her/Him Up” chants, promising of getting rid of Obamacare with healthcare that’s “really terrific” but it’ll be revealed later, emails, twitter rants, and golfing; do we see a pattern here? Oh yeah, then there’s the Trump 2024 movement which all 80 million of us fraudulent voters can get behind; only we are counting down the days until NY gives him 20 to 24 behind bars.
Since all award-winning, legitimate news networks tell the truth of the president, sites like Newsmax know that they will make major profit off the easily distracted who are still sipping on their Trumptinis. Yes, just like their HBIC these organizations are using his supporters to fuel their revenues by spouting headlines about missing hard drives that never were missing because they didn’t exist. They don’t believe the news they report, nor do they care about the people consuming it. But they sure as hell enjoy laughing their way to the Deutsche Bank on their viewer’s dimes while all these chicken heads continue to flock and bock, bock, bock away behind a smartphone.
If you are feeling offended right now, then you’re not going to like this. After all the frivolous lawsuits are dropped and the realization that, some miraculous second coming of Jesus floating down from the clouds to grant the anointed one his rightful seat on the throne in the Oval Office is not going to happen, on Dec. 14th, the Electoral College will be meeting. And President-elect Joe Biden will be certified as the winner; and on Jan. 20th, 2021, becoming the 46th President of the United States.
As for the angry right-wing Twitter users on my #BidenCheated tweet – this may have not been the “verbal assault” you felt I promised you, but I was being *tolerant.* As I recall, some of you felt that I seem to “make bold, ill-defined statements not followed by an explanation quite often.” Once you get off your praying knees and read these explanations, feel free to hit me up for some more “civil discourse.” For anyone else who feels called out…if the shoe fits, wear it.
Until one of Trump’s lawyers can provide a strong case with evidence that shows beyond reasonable doubt that these mail-in votes should not be counted, y’all need to stand back and stand the fuck down because frankly, my dears, President Elect Biden and the rest of America doesn’t give a damn.Contact the Feature Writers