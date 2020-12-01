The International Boxing Hall of Fame will release the names of the Class of 2021 on Tuesday, December 15th at 1 p.m.
Inductees will be named in the following categories: Modern, Old-Timer, Non-Participant, Observer, Women’s Modern and Women’s Trailblazer. Members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an international panel of boxing historians cast votes. Voters from Japan, England, Canada, Australia, Germany, Mexico, Argentina and the United States are among those who participated in the election process.
“The Hall of Fame’s annual announcement is an exciting moment for the boxing community. All eyes turn to Canastota to see who will be among the new honorees,” said Executive Director Edward Brophy. “All inductees receive a permanent place on the Hall of Fame Wall and living inductees will be presented with a gold Hall of Fame Ring at the Official Induction Ceremony.”
The 2021 Induction Weekend is scheduled for June 10-13.