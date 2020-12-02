By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
It is Sunday morning with lots of people playing X box’s and Playstations in the Not So White House but in the Not So Oval Office there is a man in denial.
Picture the scene…
Mr. Trump is in a mood.
It’s not a good mood. But if it is a bad mood, he knows it is the best bad mood he can give, Nobody has bad moods as good as he has bad moods…
Pennsylvania has declared and they have declared he is not a winner. Possibly for the first time ever, apart from all the other times, he is a loser.
Everyone else is used now to the tantrums.
To start off though Orange Aid wants to try and keep things more or less in a safe area by referring to the game of golf that was played that morning.
“Mr. President, how was the golf this morning?”
Mr. Trump looks up from his sulk.
“I won,” he replied.
“Oh good,” said the Orange Aid.
“By a lot,” he clarified without being asked.
Orange Aid had been there and knew that Mr. Trump had lost by a significant margin but smiled sweetly and said nothing. They moved on…
“And wasn’t it good for the First Lady, Mr. President to come and play board games last night?”
Mr. Trump looks up from his sulk again.
“I won,” he answered.
“Did you really?” retorted the Orange Aid.
“By a lot,” he clarified once more, without being asked.
Orange Aid had not been there but knew that, according to the First Lady that Mr. Trump had lost by a significant margin but smiled sweetly and said nothing. They moved on…
“Mr President, this morning, you went on a golf car race with the staff at the golf course I hear.”
Mr. Trump looks up from his sulk for the final time.
“I won,” he said, this time seeming to be over eager to get his point across.
“Oh yes?” said the Orange Aid, unable to keep the incredulity out of their voice.
“By a lot,” he clarified for the final trivial time, without being asked.
Orange Aid had been there and knew that Mr. Trump’s golf cart had not been able to start and compete in the race but smiled sweetly once more and said nothing. It was time to move on to the serious topics of the day…
“Mr. President we need to review our legal positions.”
Mr. Trump looked up from his seat with a scowl.
“I won,” he says. “By a lot. That’s our position”
Orange Aid clears his throat. Advised by everyone who had been in his shoes before that he should not rock the boat, he was about to detonate it.
“I am afraid, Mr. President that in Wisconsin that they found even more votes for Mr. Biden.”
“Fake news. I won,” Mr. Trump says. “By a lot.”
Trying to change the focus of bad news, Orange Aid tries a different tack. “Mr. President, I wonder if you have seen the comments of Mr. Krebs about interference in the 20916 election being “farcical”?”
“That’s because I won,” he says and then clarifies. “By a lot. That is why he is saying that!”
Oh well, thinks Orange Aid, in for a penny.
“Mr. President, in Pennsylvania, we lost, and some professor is saying we did not have proof.”
Mr. Trump stands and reaches across the desk at the Not So Oval Office. He grabs the sheets of paper in Orange Aid’s hands. He reads for a moment and then pushes them through the shredder.
“I won,” he says once more. “By a lot. The Pennsylvania votes were RIGGED! And get me the National Security people, twitter is a national security threat. I want to know what they are doing about it? And why do I have to sit all day watching people outside the House with placards, why do I not have placards? I want my own placards…”
Orange Aid rises from his seat as Mr. Trump turns his back and starts to rant at the window.
He continues, “And send me the people who were in Iran who will know what happened there? And send in the people who were involved in not doing all the things that they don’t do what I tell them to do. I am sick of them and send in the clowns. No. don’t send in the press especially not the lightweight guy. He is so lightweight…”
By now only the pot plant is listening… Orange Aid is long gone…
Whilst the author asserts his right to this as an almost original tale, any similarities to persons real or imagined are deliberate. However as there is little or no evidence that the First lady plays board games, as far as he is aware, this is clearly fictional and never actually happened, though some of the words of Mr. Donald J Trump have been used… a lot…
During the week, a former security advisor called Trump campaign allegations around foreign interference with US elections were both baseless an farcical, the continuing legal challenges have been described as ridiculous, Trump has also claimed that Twitter is a national security threat after #DiaperDon went viral following a news conference in which he repeatedly complained about perceived injustices and Mr Donald J Trump says he wins things a lot by a lot.. But he does not…