By Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik
It brings me no joy, after my last article about Sia’s insulting of the neurodivergent community, to again be writing about a celebrity choosing to use their influence to harm the disability community. Especially not when the celebrity is best known for a character in a television cult phenomenon that has spanned generations and come to be recognized as a celebration of diversity. Star Trek’s infamous mission “to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before” allowed its viewers to imagine a world of infinite possibilities, not just in science, but in anthropology. Everyone had a place in Star Trek’s unending universe because there was no such thing as an outcast, just good vs. evil.
What a pitiable shame then that “The Original Series” actor, The U.S.S. Enterprise’s own William Shatner, turned out to be so anti-autism. Now, to be totally honest here, out of all the Star Trek captains over the years, Captain Kirk was far from my personal favorite anyway, but I mostly blamed that on the era. The 1960’s were not exactly known for its equal treatment of women. Still, even as a child, watching William Shatner as Captain Kirk creeped me out. Maybe that’s because I wasn’t born until the eighties, but I now think my instincts may have been spot on. Not just because he always came across as misogynistic though, but because he’s simply an asshole.
On Thanksgiving I was taking a much-needed break from work and the daily grind by socializing the COVID-19 responsible way, with my tweeps (Twitter peeps). I happened across a tweet of William Shatner’s, retweeted by an autistic person who was calling out his choice of words – which seemed to imply that autistic and neurodivergent people are savages. The tweet read, “Every other person on this planet goes through a form of ABA when growing up. It’s being taught how polite society expects you to act. Having Autism really isn’t an excuse to avoid those lessons & grow up like a savage. Society will shun all who don’t behave. Do you want that? [insert *shrug* emoji here].”
Whoa! There was a lot of gross packed into that one tweet so I decided to go on to his Twitter feed to research the issue further and to see if he had at least deleted the tweet since such an obvious lapse of judgement… No such luck. In fact, Tweet after tweet was arguing with individuals who are #ActuallyAutistic, apparently believing he knew better than they did about having autism and what is harmful or not to individuals like them. And no, from all I’ve been able to gather from since researching, William Shatner is not, himself, autistic.
Before I go further into what I found out about William Shatner on this lovely Thanksgiving evening, let me first explain what ABA is for those who are unfamiliar with it. ABA is short for Applied Behavioral Analysis, which sounds neutral and non-threatening enough, but many autistic adults who underwent ABA as children have been speaking out against it, even linking it to “gay conversion therapy”. While the goal of ABA therapy is supposed to be to increase “positive” skills and behaviors and reduce or eliminate “problem” behaviors, its more reticent objective is to force autistic children to act non-autistic, which many who have experienced it have described as traumatizing.
Even the person generally accepted as the founding father of ABA – Ivar Lovaas – didn’t believe autistic people were even people. He said:
“You see, you start pretty much from scratch when you work with an autistic child. You have a person in the physical sense – they have hair, a nose and a mouth – but they are not people in the psychological sense. One way to look at the job of helping autistic kids is to see it as a matter of constructing a person. You have the raw materials, but you have to build the person.”
Creepy much? Well then you should also know that this man was also directly involved with the “Feminine Boy Project” which has strong correlations to what is today known as “gay conversion therapy”. In fact, George Rekers, the co-founder of the “anti-gay Family Research Council” and key figure in the world of gay conversion therapy, used Lovaas’s techniques to treat so-called “deviant sex-role behaviors” in male children.
I don’t even need this much information to form my own opinion of ABA though. From a lifetime of living with a disability and having non-disabled people, or organizations run by non-disabled people, tell me what’s best for me, I no longer trust anyone about disability issues except those that have the disability in question. In other words, I LISTEN to disabled people. I trust their authority on their own well-being and I do not undermine their credibility.
Now back to Shatner, after blocking him out of sheer disgust over the volumes of ignorant and offensive tweets I encountered on his feed, I decided to Google him along with the word “autism” to see what popped up and if anyone was already covering this shit show in the news. What I found out is that Shatner’s attack on the autistic community started YEARS ago – and holy shit is it bad.
For example, I wrote a bit about the hashtag #ActuallyAutistic in my article about Sia’s casting a non-autistic actor for an autistic lead role in her new movie, and how autistic actors are sick of being falsely represented, talked about, and talked over by those who cannot fully understand their experience. In one of Shatner’s tweets back in February of this year, he said “’Actually Autistic’ is the type. It’s an exclusionary movement whereby those that use it don’t want non-autistic people to use the hashtag or get involved in that community. They feel safe to say whatever they want – even if it’s a lie & goodness forbid if you correct them. [insert eye-roll emoji here]” Say what?!! So wait…disabled people constantly get excluded from their own narratives but Shat-outhisbrains wants to talk about how the autistic community creating a space where they claim authority over their own narratives is excluding…the people who exclude them all the time??! Why, just WHY?!
Oh, but it gets better. Naturally, I was curious as to where Shatner’s obsession with attacking the autistic community originated, and I think I may have found the answer in an April, 2017 Slate.com article entitled “William Shatner’s Tweets Are a Classic Case of Misinformation Spread”. The article explains how Shatner had tweeted something in defense of the organization Autism Speaks – yes, this is the same Autism Speaks I also referred to in the Sia article that I said many in the disability community have referred to as a “hate group” – and many in the autism community reacted angrily. Shatner did not bother to correct himself or apologize but became increasingly defensive in his responses to people. Sound familiar? One individual, a Dr. David Gorski, an oncologist at Wayne State University and founder of Science-Based Medicine, a blog that specializes in rigorous evaluations and explanations of controversial medical claims, tried to do Shatner a favor by using a gentler approach in explaining why many distrust Autism Speaks in a thread of tweets. Out of a range of problems with the organization, one of the biggest back then that Dr. Gorski emphasized was how it defended the scientifically debunked myth that vaccinations cause autism:
“AS is way better than it was, but it is still disingenuous about rejecting antivax pseudoscience, which is why many still distrust it.” So how did Shatner respond to this very polite invitation to see the error of his ways? He lash-tweeted back a link to a hit piece about Gorski by TruthWiki “a haphazard collection of conspiracy theories and pseudoscientific nonsense riddled with typos and bizarre assertions”!! So much for trying to have a teaching moment with Captain ShatOnDignityAgain.
Oh but it didn’t end there. Science-Based Medicine then tweeted an objection to Shatner’s hissy fit attack on Gorsky, to which Shatner responded with links to some more shady, unreliable sites like Newstarget and NaturalNews, the latter of which Wikipedia describes as “is an anti-vaccination conspiracy theory and fake news website known for promoting pseudoscience and far-right extremism.” So, apparently Shatner would side with Q-Anon if it meant they’d back him up if he was called out for stating something inaccurate. What’s even more disturbing though is that even after three years, he isn’t willing to admit he was wrong and has escalated the issue to a broader attack on the entire autistic community. What a snowflake.
It hurts when someone you thought you had respect for turns out to be unworthy of it. I’ll never let Shatner ruin my love of Star Trek, or its other, more endearing Captains like Jean-Luc Picard and Kathryn Janeway though. I know the writers of Star Trek did not envision Captain Kirk to be an arrogant, hateful, ableist, but Shatner, unfortunately, will never live up to the show’s reputation. The autism community, and the disability community as a whole deserves more respect. They deserve celebrities and people with influence who will elevate their voices, not try to silence them to draw more attention to themselves.Contact the management team