Who am I that, by defect of thought, seeks another online?
I am the least difficult of brief bios.
I don’t want the world, let alone your half.
My idea of love is no longer analogous to a doublewide on fire,
the steady, golden flames blazing through two bodies,
leaving only bones and a decoder ring.
I now want a shiver of minnows
shot through the heart with an errant grace,
at most, once a month,
and to share with a special someone
the loneliness that braids and weaves
one’s time between the purges,
so that what keeps us apart
keeps us together,
as when we alternate our looks,
though later I will hold my eyes
so that they refrain
from finding yours
at the exact moment you need them,
while you may lift yours clear
beyond the thought of me to other things
while I half-mourn, half-celebrate
the miracle of love, its two shipwrecks
passing in the night.
And yet when is electricity more wondrous than during an outage?
And what are knots but strings getting in each other’s way?
Without love’s dense tangle, there is only space
and what is space anyway if not the body’s absence
at every given point?
Let others rub their sore pride into moist bodies and slouch away,
slightly displeased.
One must have two souls with pluck
and wishing to feel otherwise
to behold the nothing that is not there
and the nothing that is.
What a glorious pounding time it has been
for the spiders,
knowing somehow we will leave the world weighing
no more than when we came,
and the answer always the same,
your hand in mine, mine in yours,
in a clearing where, without laughter,
without tears,
we need never remember
the other’s name.