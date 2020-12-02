This Saturday December 5th from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, live on PPV current WBC and IBF Welterweight Champion, Errol Spence, JR., 26-0, 21 KO’s returns to the boxing ring for the first time after a near fatal car accident almost 14 months ago that he was badly injured in. Spence, JR. will defend his title against former two division boxing champion Danny “Swift” Garcia, 36-2, 21 KO’s. There are big questions to be answered if Spence, JR. injuries affect his movement in the ring and also, shots to the face where he suffered loss of teeth and other facial issues. Garcia is on a two-fight winning streak with wins over Adrian Granados (KO) and Ivan Redkach (UD). His last fight with Redkach was in January of this year.
Spence, JR. is the bigger man here with Garcia starting his career at super lightweight. Look for Spence, JR. at some point in 2021 if he has his ability to still fight, to move up to junior middleweight.
We know one person in Garcia’s corner who won’t shut their big mouth and that’s his father Angel Garcia! On paper, this is a decent fight in a time that boxing had to reinvent itself with the pandemic of Covid-19.
Errol Spence, JR.is the main favorite with odds at -550 according to Sports Betting Dime