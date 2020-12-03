-TONIGHT, rising and undefeated welterweight prospect Brian Ceballo takes on Larry Gomez for the WBO Intercontinental Title in the co-feature of the 2nd installment of the Ring City USA boxing series on NBC Sports Network (9 PM ET / 6 PM PT).
Ceballo is managed by Split-T Management under the guidance of Tim VanNewhouse.
Ceballo of New York has a perfect mark of 11-0 with six knockouts and has been especially impressive as his competition has risen. Three fights ago, Ceballo beatdown previously undefeated Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-0-1). In his last fight, Ceballo took out another undefeated foe in Ramal Amonov (16-0) in three rounds on October 5, 2019. Both of those wins came in Caballo’s hometown at the World’s Most Famous Arena at Madison Square Garden.
“The belt we’re fighting for signifies small victories to bigger world championships. This is what boxing is about, we train to be the best and represent ourselves and the people behind us,” said Ceballo.
The 26 year-old Ceballo is a 15-time National Amateur Champion as well as a five-time New York Golden Gloves titlist.
Ceballo, who weighed 146.8 lbs at Wednesday’s weigh-in, is promoted by 360 Promotions.
Gomez of West Jordan, Utah is 10-1 with eight knockouts. Gomez has wins over three undefeated opponents, which includes his last outing when he defeated Brian Mendoza (18-0) on November 30, 2019 in Las Vegas.
Gomez checked in at 145.8 lbs.