It is not their fault that men often go
Kowalski or speak of athletes
in the equine slang of sports bars
and daren’t look up and see the stars
but belch instead.
Though it weighs on you,
how they appear
to wear their hair-shirts so lightly,
with a kick in their step
post-coitus,
just hear them
throughout history
out-sourcing groans unutterable
overseas.
In the present condition, they are
the natural consequence of buffalo wings
and shopping too long inside
big-box stores
devoted to the outside.
They have learned much in locker rooms
from oral heroics
and beyond them from a land
whose roving hands have always been allowed
to possess without permission.
They mistake the pursuit of luck
for privilege
in the lead up
to the one scratch-off that will heave to
and upload all good into their lives,
this sad stable of menchildren whose lips spit on wars
and whores
before applying chap stick,
their faces
like Rorschach gobs of scuff and bluster
now suffering a canon of dog-eared Ku Klux classics
that can’t console,
as nothing reads worse than those who mourn
for a time that never existed.
But what is madness but a need for origins
at odds with something inside us
laid wide like a wound,
a chasm that has cleft the brain
some deep, amnesiac blow,
–but since it’s never the fault of those we know and love,
local history becomes
an over-easy glove
fit to acquit
all who are white
and those who swear by it;
instead evil arises from all that went before,
usually it’s a girl,
and every outsider’s the enemy.
More than one freethinking Jew
has tried in the past
to shake up
this faith’s scapegoat shtick,
turned it over with his stick,
which brought the priests and sheriffs in their long coats
running over the fields to turn it back,
as all brutal policy,
like inferior art,
must know
whose fault it all is.