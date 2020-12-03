RSR Press Release
Photo Courtesy of Dennis Seaton
Viewers of The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show get ready to head back to 1982 and the number one hit in the country was “Pass The Dutchie”! MTV played it and the group Musical Youth in heavy rotation. Lead Singer Dennis Seaton is “Bad” Brad’s special guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show this Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Many viewers asked for more of the great bands and singers from the 80’s to appear on the show and we once again, have delivered!
You will not want to miss this show!
