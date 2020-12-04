Anthony Joshua’s return to the boxing ring is now just days away. The British heavyweight last fought against Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia last December, and after 12 months away from the ring, he will touch gloves with Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on December 12th at the Wembley Arena in London.
The pair were supposed to go toe-to-toe at the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in June, but the Coronavirus put paid to those plans, and the Wembley Arena is going to be a far cry from the sold out stadiums, like the Principality or Wembley, AJ, who is the heavy favourite in the Joshua vs Pulev odds has become so accustomed to when fighting on home soil.
Joshua is one of the most supported boxers in Britain, and, come fight night, the venues are usually packed to the rafters with boisterous fight fans. However, due to current coronavirus government guidelines there will be just a select few at the North London venue, and AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn admitted recently that the lack of fans in the London arena is ‘slightly worrying’.
In the build up to Joshua bouts, people often start to question what will come next for the Watford-native, and it seems like the 31-year-old has two solid options waiting in the flanks. The first of which is former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.
The Ukrainian vacated his four belts in 2019 in favour of moving up to the heavyweight division, and following his recent victory over Derek Chisora, Usyk became the mandatory challenger for Joshua’s WBO title.
Following his unanimous decision victory over Chisora back in October, Usyk said ‘I am waiting. I am ready’ in regard to fighting Joshua for his belts, whilst Hearn also confirmed that AJ wants to fight Usyk.
However, the second and seemingly more likely option is that Joshua goes toe-to-toe with Tyson Fury in a blockbuster all-British encounter. That would mean, however, that AJ would need to vacate his WBO belt – and therefore give Usyk the chance to fight for the vacant title, with Londoner Joe Joyce, who recently beat Daniel Dubois, being a possible contender for the Ukrainian.
It is reported that Joshua and Fury have agreed a two-fight deal, and Hearn got British boxing fans excited when he revealed that he wants his man to go straight into bout after he gets past the hurdle presented by Pulev.
“Fury wants to fight AJ, unquestionably, and AJ wants to fight Fury,” the Matchroom promoter said.
“It’s no conversation to be had until AJ’s hand is raised on December 12.
“Once that is made, let’s get it on. Let’s give everyone the fight they want and deserve.”
However, Fury has some stuff that needs ironed out on his side of things as well. Deontay Wilder is pushing for the third fight of their trilogy, which is now in a mediation process. And, a fight between Fury and Joshua has been given the blessing of WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.
“There’s absolutely great hope from the world to see that undisputed fight,” Sulaiman told Sky Sports News.
“Tyson Fury is our champion, our pride. Anthony Joshua holds the other belts and he has been a tremendous asset to the sport. A gentleman, a great career.
“To see this showdown, Fury-Joshua, would be tremendous for everyone in the sport of boxing. We will absolutely support it.”
With the Gypsy King also claiming on numerous occasions that he wants to trade blows with AJ, it seems like 2021 could be one of the biggest years in British boxing history with two of the greatest boxers on record going head-to-head in two blockbuster encounters.
Who knows, if Usyk does claim Joshua’s vacant WBO belt, maybe AJ will go back for it in 2022!