WBO International Super Middleweight champion Zach Parker (19-0, 13 KOs) says he’ll deliver “what the fans want to see” when he takes on Cesar Nunez (17-2-1, 9 KOs) on the Billy Joe Saunders, Martin Murray card.
The fighting pride of Derby, Parker has already dispatched in excellent fashion this year when he claimed an 11th round stoppage against Rohan Murdock and now says he will deliver again.
Should Parker claim victory he’ll remain mandatory for the victor of Billy Joe Saunders or Martin Murray, the bout that tops the card.
“The fans watch boxing because they want to see knockouts, and I deliver knockouts” said Parker, who weighed in at 167lbs at the official weigh in on Thursday. He continued, “2021 I’m looking at world title shots, I’ve already said I’m after Billy Joe Saunders as he has the belt, but any of the world champions in this division I’m looking at.”
Parker then showed respect to Nunez (167.7 lbs) who is in his way before any world title fight. “I know I have a job to do here, and Nunez is an experienced fighter who has got a big chance to show what he can do here. I can’t look past him, and I’m not, but world title talk motivates me. I can’t let him get in my way of becoming the best”.
Promoter Nisse Sauerland says he can’t wait to see his charge in action again on Friday, describing Parker as a “knockout artist”.
“He knocks people out, he’s unbelievable at it” said Sauerland. “He has this ability to end a fight, a perfect combination of speed, timing and power. The future is really bright for Zach, but he’ll have to go to work tomorrow night. He’s capable of stopping Nunez, but Nunez won’t make it easy for him. He gets this job done, then we start having the exciting conversations about 2021, he’ll be mandatory and we’ll make that fight happen.”