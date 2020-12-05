Welp, it has been a hot minute and Joe Biden is still our President-elect. He has won this election more than any other President-elect in the history of America. What are we up to now? He has won Georgia twice, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania twice. He has 6 million more popular votes than Trump and Arizona certified their election. I think we can safely call this election.
However, Trump and his cronies have thrown every half-assed legal attempt they have at him and have lost. Repeatedly. Even judges appointed by Trump and rammed through the Senate by McConnell have ruled against him.
Thank goodness someone out there associated with Trump appreciates and respects the rule of law.
But this begs the question: could a Trump-like Presidency happen again?
As the laws are written right now, yes it could. Why? Because there are no laws dictating what is expected of a Presidential candidate outside of the Constitutional Amendments that demand that a Presidential candidate be over the age of 35 and a natural born American.
That’s it. Seems like a low bar, right? These laws mean that Lindsey Graham, Charlie Kirk, Scott Baio, Laura Ingraham, Rudy Giuliani,Tucker Carlson or Geraldo Rivera could run for President.
What can we do about this? Well, I have some ideas.
First, every Presidential candidate should be required, by law, to release the last 15 years of their taxes. We, the People, have the right to know how they made their money. I do not think that taking the word of someone that they are the best businessman, and having that be their platform for election, is enough to prove their claims.
Secondly, no more nepotism. The drain on America’s coffers by the Trump children is shameful. Especially for children that do nothing. The Trump Crime Syndicate has used the White House as a space for their grifting. The amount of money that has been spent on Secret Service coverage for the grown ass Trump kids is ridiculous.
Third, all businesses owned by the President must be put into a blind trust or sold off. Same for shares and/or any other kind of Wall Street money maker. Presently, there is no requirement to do so for a President. What this country has asked is that the President do this as a gentleman’s agreement. Apparently, this is not enough, especially when the President is no gentleman. I do not believe we will ever have a true accounting of what the Trump Crime Syndicate fleeced the US for.
Fourth, all Presidents must be made available for prosecution by state and federal entities during their tenure. If they have done something bad, they must be held to account and not given the chance to cover their misdeeds or to bury evidence. Yes, this will pull their attention, but that is why we have a Vice President that can handle the country (hopefully).
Fifth, and most importantly, we MUST do away with the Electoral College. Let us not forget that Trump lost the election by 3 million popular votes. The voice of the people should not be disregarded because an outdated, racist system like the Electoral College exists. Every vote should count the same, regardless of where you live.
More than anything, Donald Trump has made a mockery of what I swore to uphold and protect, to even die for, when I was in the military. My grandfather, my father, my brothers, and countless thousands of others, swore to protect this country from enemies foreign and domestic. As of today, there are no bigger domestic enemies in the United States than Donald J. Trump and his Administration. They flagrantly disregard the law, incite violence and do not use science to address the virus that is killing almost 1000 people daily.
We must take steps to make sure that one person, whether in the shape of the President, the Senate Majority leader or anyone else, cannot bring our democracy to its knees again. We must put laws into place that will protect the country over and above any one office or person.
We must, without question, make sure that a Trump Presidency (or something similar) never happens again.
Because I am not sure America could survive another presidency like this one. I am not sure of that at all.