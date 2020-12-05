We have all heard the rumblings of conspiracies driving to a perception of “Civil War.” Here is a news flash: we are already in a civil war. The culture or environment within this country right now is terrible enough that it resembles a feeling of the Cold War, a war fought that had zero bullets and bombs (per se) fired.
The disturbing part of this realization is the arguable hypocrisy shown in the hate from members of each platform. The undermining of democracy is clear. The problem is the clarity is different pending your ideology. The election is the focal point of everyone in this country. Each side has a view that cannot believe the other’s view. Neither wants to admit where the other could have a point.
Trump’s lawsuits are ridiculous. To me, that is irrefutable. The point of acknowledgement to both sides of the coin on this election struggles due to someone with intelligence communicating with a person on a lower intellect level. In other cases, it is a combination of previously biased ideology mixed with what is absorbed by news sources to each individual. Arguing election fraud versus voter fraud is a clear debate that really relies on the understanding of both and the intellectual levels of the participants of discussion combined with their ideological bias.
I have no doubt that there were cases of voter fraud in this election. I have no doubt that it happened for both parties. I have no doubt that the fraud in this election was no more than any other in recent times. Frankly, interference from foreign entities are probably present, as it was clear it was in 2016. But now the tables have turned. The interference concept that won Trump a seat in 2016 has now cost him in 2020, and the results have become unbelievable to the radical right. I still see active posts and claims of how democrats stole the election, or that Trump had more legal votes. Continuing to damn mail in voting or the true belief that Trump can just take the election results to the Supreme Court to have the results overturned continue to fly everywhere.
Depending on how far down the rabbit hole someone is, they lack the concept of reality that often provides a perception of their living in the matrix. Rationalizing and blasting excuses towards the media and certain elements of censorship is what cost the election and it is all one conspiracy now to allow for a communist take over of America. They fail to understand that they have a mindset that is so self-serving to what they believe that they consistently fail to acknowledge anything reported from any media source that has an ounce of conflicting thought. A great example is the notion that Fox News is now too liberal, so focusing on OANN and Newsmax are the preferred sources to these lunatics. The only noted source of truth to them. It is sickening.
General Flynn has protested the election by claiming a desire for Donald Trump to enact Martial Law and completely discredit the November election in efforts to, for lack of better words, re-do it. Those on the right crying for an excuse of the election results being democracy compromised are literally in favor of a fascist act. It makes zero sense in terms of logic to where our country should operate. It is bluntly saying we do not trust the voice of the American people, set yourself up to beat the majority. People like Lou Dobbs endorse this garbage. They take statements made by the despicable AG Barr that actually come out announcing no findings of election fraud, acknowledging the claims in court are baseless, and make it out to be that he is ill or may be compromised to be in cahoots with whatever conspiracy backed crap the radical right is throwing out. Supporting the lunacy that is spewed from Cheeto Man’s claims of a conspiracy by the DOJ and the FBI to help cover up the fraud within the election.
Has anyone ever stopped to consider that if there is indeed a conspiracy within this election to oust Donald Trump that maybe there is a reason he is on the outside of a conspiracy? Let us drop down that rabbit hole for a second. We should be able to assume there is something that is out there that they would be willing to cut him out to conspire against him. Keep in mind, there are conspiracy theories on our government being behind the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Kennedy was a politician from a high profile family who was generally likeable. What would stop the same government this day in age from allowing something bad to happen to one of the most disliked persona’s in American history? But more realistically, regardless of a conspiracy within the election, I would not doubt there being actual knowledge beyond our typical speculation that there are criminal findings with Trump that keeping him in office prevents prosecuting an obvious criminal.
We always have perceptions as anti-Trumper people and pro-American constitution citizens that Trump is clearly on the wrong side of the fence legally. However, now more and more is leaking through media channels on bribery for pardon schemes and frankly deeper focus on the topic of pardons in general. The fact that there is focus on the direct topic of Trump pardoning himself, his family, his dopey son-in-law and Ru-Dye Giuliani raises the question of why they would need pardoning if they did nothing wrong? Of course, those radical right play it as a radical left conspiracy and harassment towards the greatest president of our lifetime.
Isolated acts of hate and violence will continue and the more Diaper Donald continues to posture as a victim, his words will continue to stir up fueled flames from mentalities of conspiracy theorists on the right to aggressively dig in against any notion of progress. The spiteful resistance to driving towards a better country, an equal and free nation will grow and we will continue to be at odds with each other. I urge all to know and understand that there are idiots out there. There is an abundance on the right who are extremely down a hole with this garbage. We have some ourselves, do not mistake that. But the constant charge of aggression to point out disagreeing points at an individual level from the crap rolled down from the top will continue to put us in a quagmire that is sincerely unwinnable.