David Lander, best known for playing Andrew “Squiggy” Squiggman on the television series LAVERNE AND SHIRLEY, died December 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, from multiple sclerosis. He was 73.
Born David Leonard Landau in Brooklyn, New York, Lander knew he wanted to be an actor from a young age and studied acting at the High School for the Performing Arts and Carnegie Tech and New York University. He began a partnership with fellow LAVERNE AND SHIRLEY star Michael McKean during acting classes at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where they developed the characters Lenny and Squiggy. Lander also appeared with McKean in the 1979 Steven Spielberg comedy 1941 and the 1980 Kurt Russell film USED CARS. Lander, along with McKean, co-starred on LAVERNE AND SHIRLEY, which starred Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams during the series’ entire run.
Lander’s other film and TV credits include LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969-1974), THE BOB NEWHART SHOW (1972-1978), RHODA (1974-1978), BARNEY MILLER (1975-1982), HAPPY DAYS (1974-1984), PANDEMONIUM (1982), THE LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), THE MAN WITH ONE RED SHOE (1985), HIGHWAY TO HEAVEN (1984-1989), GALAXY HIGH SCHOOL (1986), MATLOCK (1986-1995), SIMON & SIMON (1981-1989), WHO FRAMED ROGER RABBIT (1988), FATHER DOWLING MYSTERIES (1989-1991), MARRIED…WITH CHILDREN (1987-1997), STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION (1987-1994), FREDDY’S NIGHTMARES (1988-1990), HEAD OF THE CLASS (1986-1991), TALE SPIN (1990-1991), TWIN PEAKS (1990-1991), A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN (1992), BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES (1992-1995), TOM AND JERRY: THE MOVIE (1992), FAMILY MATTERS (1989-1998), DREAM ON (1990-1996), THE NANNY (1993-1999), NASH BRIDGES (1996-2001), PACIFIC BLUE (1996-2000), THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL (1987), DIAGNOSIS MURDER (1993-2001), SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH (1996-2003), SCARY MOVIE (2000), SAY IT ISN’T SO (2001), DR, DOOLOTTLE 2 (2001), CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS (2004), RAISING THE BAR (2008-2009), and GOLDIE AND BEAR (2015-).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to David Lander's family during their time of grief.