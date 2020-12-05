Comments are closed.
@FaithCampbellJ1 @AardmanGromit @mrsbunnylloyd @nixw20 @doxie53 @deuce_bigalow68 @stucam7771 @TheRealKevinTE @JasperBagg @draknok666 @delanightmares @JResists1 @mayaj1973 @saferprint @czarim1 @Holiday1326 @BulldogBen @BBGreg3 @bobbywesson Good morning! Thanks Faith....
Good morning tribe
@AardmanGromit
@BadBradRSR
@mrsbunnylloyd
@nixw20
@doxie53
@deuce_bigalow68
@stucam7771
@TheRealKevinTE
@JasperBagg
@draknok666
@delanightmares
@JResists1
@mayaj1973
@saferprint
@czarim1
@Holiday1326
@BulldogBen
@BBGreg3
@bobbywesson
@imkimaaron @brad_feinman @BayouGal50 He’s a Bible thumper, but worships at the ass of Trump on his page!
@brad_feinman @BayouGal50 @imkimaaron As a Brad as well, report that you’re a twat & disgrace to all Brad’s...
Musical Youth's Smash Hit "Pass The Dutchie" and so much more was discussed with Lead Singer Dennis Seaton...
https://t.co/fFjNaCiXea