RSR Press Release
Photo Courtesy of Johnnie Cristo
Viewers of The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show you thoroughly enjoyed our first two interviews with The Escape Club members Trevor Steel (Lead Singer) and John Holliday (Guitarist). We now bring you an interview with Bass Guitarist and Backing Vocalist Johnnie Cristo from the group on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Many viewers asked for more of the great bands and singers from the 80’s to appear on the show and once again, have delivered!
You will not want to miss this show!
Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.