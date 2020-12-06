Hey, everyone, normally when I write about Donald Trump, it is done with tongue in cheek with all the T4 diary entries, which I sincerely hope have tried to help relieve some of the unending anxiety and stress that everyone is facing which is coming from the pandemic. Now though, it’s time to take the gloves off, pardon the boxing pun; but it has to be said, Trump is so wrapped up in his delusion that it is just not possible that he could have lost the election legitimately; especially by so many million votes to Joe Biden.
Now this is just my humble opinion, but it seems obvious that he cannot accept the reality of his having lost the election; because, after all, up to and including the day of the election, he had convinced himself and all his supporters that he was easily going to win a landslide victory against Joe Biden.
Remember what he said to the staffers in his election office on the morning of the election, when he stated that he does not deal well with losing. Well, personally, I think the last month has proved this comment to perhaps be the most honest comment he has ever made, at least in public. Imagine, Trump having had his world tilted on its axis. Not only for the unbelievable outcome, with him having lost, but also to lose by millions of votes in the popular vote, and ironically by the same number of electoral college votes that he won by the first election, as well; and in states that he thought he would never lose.
Obviously having to hear the networks declare that Joe Biden was the president-elect, and that he would be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America; that he would be taking over Trump’s position. Well, to me, I believe that was the tipping point for Trump’s beginning of losing touch with the reality of the situation.
Now, even if he didn’t want to believe that it was true; but it was clear that the impossible had happened; he had lost, but even with urging from his family and associates, he could not face the truth. So now for the past few weeks, he has become delusional and unwilling to face the reality that is rushing at him day by day as January 20, 2021 looms closer.
He is so desperate to not face the truth of his loss, and that he is unable to face what is happening; so he has become obsessed with the thought of proving to everyone in the country that there is no possible way he could have lost the election, at least not without there having been widespread voting fraud. How else can he deal with the truth, the knowledge that he could not repeat the unexpected win that he had pulled off in 2016, and the fact that he would now join the short list of one term presidents.
This would definitely be a huge blow to his pride and the belief in himself that he was the best president that America ever had. The results of the vote counts have shown him that while a lot of Americans may have wanted him to stay president, the harsher truth is that many million more of the citizens of the country could not wait to vote him out; as seen by the huge number of early voting that took place at an amazing rate.
After the past four years, they wanted someone who cared about the American people, which is not something that Donald Trump has ever shown in the four years that he was the president; so in return, they proved this point as they voted someone else in who would take care of the country, not just himself.
If you disagree with this statement, please tell me exactly what Donald J. Trump has done for all the citizens who either have lost their lives due to the pandemic, or the family members left behind not only before the election, but also since Nov. 3, 2020?
As an outside observer, and from a Canadian point of view; I have not seen Donald Trump show even an ounce of care about any of the people who are sick and/or dying, for those who have died; this is not counting those who are struggling to pay their rent, utilities and feed themselves and their families.
To be honest, in everything I have seen over the length of the pandemic, it seems like these people don’t even exist for him, or if they do, that they are just numbers that are being told to him by his staff, but they are not real people. Where is the care and concern for the people that he is supposed to have been leading for the past four years? When is he going to stop continuously complaining about the election being stolen from him; wasting all the money and effort on trying to prove he was robbed of something he legitimately lost? A good example of this would be that unexplainable 46 minute rant he put out the other day; with all his baseless theories and conspiracies of how widespread voter fraud stole the election, and how he can prove it. Does more need to be said?
Please tell not only me, but the rest of the world, when he is going to do something for all the millions of citizens who are facing not only food insecurity, but those who are facing housing and income insecurity? Not only that, but also trying to protect themselves from the pandemic, not knowing when or if at all they are going to receive any money from their government during what is most likely the worst year they have ever lived through.
Can someone actually get through to this man child, and somehow get some common sense forced into his head? Wait, that is an insult to children; most small children are willing to face reality more easily than this 74 year old man is able to do. Even if he has not cared for the American citizens the way he should have during his one and only term, and let’s be honest, he has not; somehow, please make him get his head out of his behind, and do what he should have been doing all along.
Donald Trump should be making sure that the new financial relief package that has been in progress since April is finally finished, and that the money is distributed to all the people in need who are facing the worst winter of their lives. For the majority of the country, for them having to face the next few weeks and months until the vaccine is widely available, and it can be administered to as many of the American people will take it.
Once the vaccine is given out, so that this deadly virus can finally be put under control, and not be killing thousands of American people every week, unlike what has been happening for the past 10 months or so. So, for once, is it possible that Donald J. Trump can think more of the people he swore to protect; and not himself? Is that possible, for him to put someone else ahead of his own interests; more than his family, “friends” and supporters?
Instead of doing any of this, since the election, he has given up on even making an effort to look like he is doing his job on helping the country, he has been too busy trying to prove that he is not a loser; he has put proving this point ahead of the health and welfare of the country for which he is supposed to be the Commander in Chief?
He has shown that as far as he is concerned, the idea of being seen as a loser by people in his country and worldwide is more important than fulfilling the duties of the office he was elected to. Is he going to step up, and do what the president is supposed to do for his citizens? Or is he going to work on a list of his friends and family that he will pardon before he is forced to leave the White House? Also, is he going to be on this list, and if so, how can he pardon himself, since a person cannot judge themselves innocent of any crime, can they? Please correct me if I am wrong, that is why the legal system is set up, so that people can have their alleged crimes looked at by a judge and jury?
Well, in my opinion, this has proved that not only is he the biggest loser America has ever had the misfortune to have had to deal with, he is also a sad and pathetic man who will be out of there come January 20, 2021.
Please know that this is not how I feel about all Americans of the United States of America; like I have said before, I believe your country is amazing. I cannot wait to see it brought back to its former glory, once the tarnish has been cleaned off after these past four years.
So with true love and hope coming your way from Canada, I can’t wait to see what it will be like this time next year, once your country has had a chance to heal emotionally and physically.Contact the Feature Writers