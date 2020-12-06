I just started a new job as a behavioral therapist. This is what I went to school for, spent two years of my life studying for, have dreamed about doing for the last four years. I struggled, pulled all-nighters (and in your late 40’s, you don’t bounce back as easily from those), studied my ass off, did what I needed to do to become a Licensed Master Social Worker. It is my dream job.
I worked for this fucking shit. The letters after my name were earned, dammit. I know my shit. I am qualified for this damn job.
But I don’t truly believe it.
I live with something called “impostor syndrome.” This is where you cannot believe that you have earned all that you have worked for. That you do not legitimately belong in your workplace or your life, that you do not deserve the achievements that you have worked for.
Yup, this is a thing.
And it sucks. It makes me question if I should be in my current position or if I should have that kind of responsibility. I will be working with children, aged 0-18. Who in the name of all that is holy would trust me with that?
I mean, yeah, I have the qualifications, done the work, passed the tests. I cleared my background check, I come highly recommended, and everyone I’ve worked with thinks that I’ve got this in the bag. Hell, I raised two human beings from gestation to adulthood.
But I don’t truly believe it.
This is more than just self-doubt or lack of self-esteem. Impostor syndrome means that I will always feel like I am just faking it, no matter what my qualifications say. Like I am putting on a costume and playing a part. The words are mine, the thoughts and actions mine, but I’ll say those words and make those moves feeling like I am faking it until I make it. But I’ll never make it.
I will spend my entire career wondering if I am going to finally get called out for being a fake. I will wonder if I am going to let the mask slip for just one, small, infinitesimal amount and be found out as an impostor.
I will spend my entire workday wondering if I am going to get fired because someone has finally figured out that I obviously should not be there.
There are good days and bad days. There will be days where I feel like I have done everything right so, of course, I should be here doing this work. Then there will be days where it will be almost crippling wondering when, not if, I will be fired for faking my qualifications and everything else. But that low-key dread will be there every day, all the time.
Funny, isn’t it, when my co-workers apparently find me intimidating?
Anyone can suffer from impostor syndrome. Men and women, rich and poor, successful or not. However, women report suffering from this more often than men and BIPOC (Black and Indigenous People of Color) women and those in the LGBTQ community suffer from this most of all.
Well lookie here: a bisexual woman (me) has impostor syndrome?
I am so surprised.
It is shocking.
I cannot believe it.
For myself, I have heard for years from society that I can’t do things because I’m female. And then being bi and having bi-erasure be a thing. On top of that “how can you be a therapist? You NEED a therapist” cake, I have the trauma of 16 years in a mentally and emotionally abusive relationship.
Ah, marriage.
For me, it really was that last thing that has created this reality for me. I used to be so self-assured, felt I belonged everywhere. I was smart. I was gifted. I was precocious, even. Everyone said so.
But spend 16 years with a man who tells you that you’re fat, you’re stupid, or you’re a bitch and that can wipe out anything that you were told as a child, let me tell you.
For the last 8 years, I have been picking up the pieces of my life, figuring out who I am as an individual person and recovering financially from my divorce. And I have been pretty successful at that. But the one thing I can’t seem to overcome is the feeling that I don’t belong at my new job, in my new career field, even with everything I have done to get here.
I will have to work on this every day to make myself believe that I belong where I am. I am even working to become CBT certified.
My first client? Me.
Life continues. The world spins. Education continues. For me, at least. Impostor syndrome does not define me but is one thing that I must learn to live with every day.
Well, what’s one more thing, right?Contact the Feature Writers