The Most Outrageous Tweets of Donald Trump
Donald Trump is the 45th President of the US. Nevertheless, he is a very active Twitter user. The platform allows users to publish short messages. The tweets can be only 140 characters long. Users are also entitled to insert links and supplement their posts with images. There is no option to add comments on messages directly. Therefore, users re-post them and add their message.
Mr Trump doesn’t hesitate to share his thoughts on Twitter. In this post, we’ve collected his most outrageous tweets. Scroll down below and read about the top shocking messages published on Twitter by Donald Trump.
#1 COVID-19 Stance
The President had tested positive on the COVID-19 in October. He was admitted to a hospital the same day. After a comprehensive screening, doctors declared the absence of any damage or pneumonia on the lungs. In several days, he has left the clinic and announced a truly outrageous tweet.
Donald Trump has posted on Twitter that he feels perfect, and people shouldn’t be scared of Covid. Moreover, he has written that he feels healthier than twenty years ago.
This tweet provoked a lot of users. The reply that collected the most extensive number of likes highlights the fact that more than 210,000 people died of COVID-19.
#2 Changed Opinion toward Respirators
Donald Trump published a message in which he noted that it’s patriotic to use respirators. He admitted that using protection is an excellent way to keep yourself safe. Moreover, Donald Trump has supplemented the message with a snap of himself with face protection. He has also highlighted that he is the most patriotic citizen.
However, Donald Trump is famous for his prior position toward face protection. Before, he declared that it’s useless to use respirators. The most popular retweet says that Trump has finally admitted that Biden was right, encouraging people to use face protection.
#3 China Virus
Donald Trump always has an alternative name for the Coronavirus. The name is “China virus.” For sure, Chinese authorities didn’t appreciate that.
Donald Trump has published a message on Twitter where he insisted that the US authorities had received very high scores for their work with the China virus.
Reporters asked Mr Trump if he wants to offend Chinese authorities? In response, he announced that he has no desire to provoke or convict China. He declared that the virus came from China, so it is the only reason he describes it as the “China virus” Moreover, he stated that it’s logical and there is nothing offensive.
#4 Black Culture
On November 25, 2014, Mr Trump published a very outrageous message. He has written that there will be no black president for generations because of the poor work made by Obama. In short, Donald Trump has claimed that competence in politics corresponds to skin color, which is unacceptable in modern society.
#5 Global Warming
According to Mr Trump, the continuous heating up of the planet isn’t a problem that should bother people. He has posted a tweet telling us that China artificially created the theory of global warming. They aimed to make the US factories non-profitable.
This message provokes a lot of people to write hateful comments. They are resentful that Donald Trump doesn’t believe in the planet’s heating and sure that 99% of scientists are wrong.
#6 Wind Turbines
In 2014 Donald Trump published a message that windmills kill millions of birds and bats yearly. The tweet was strengthened with a link to an untrusted website with less than one million visits per year.
A lot of people blamed Donald Trump for reading silly papers and using them as supporting arguments in his tweets. Also, they posted a lot of jokes, replying to this tweet.
Final Thoughts
Donald Trump is a famous politician because of his Twitter posts. A lot of people believe that he runs his Twitter account by himself, even though he can afford to hire a lot of SMM experts.
