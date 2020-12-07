Actress Natalie Desselle Reid, star of the television series EVE (2003-2006), died December 7, 2020, from colon cancer. She was 53.
Desselle Reid was born in Alexandria. Louisiana on July 12, 1967. She graduated from Peabody Magnet High School and attended Grambling State University. While at Grambling, Desselle Reid developed an interest in theatre and appeared in several productions during her time there.
Her professional acting career began in the mid-1990s, appearing in both film and television productions including FAMILY MATTERS (1989-1998), SET IT OFF (1996), B*A*P*S (1997), HOW TO BE A PLAYER (1997), BUILT TO LAST (1997), CINDERELLA (1997), FOR YOUR LOVE (1998-2002), YES, DEAR (2000-2006), SWEET HIDEAWAY (2003), ER (1994-2009), DIVAS (2009), QUEEN VICTORIA’S WEDDING (2010), MADEA’S BIG HAPPY FAMILY (2010), A MOTHER’S RAGE (2013), and YA KILLIN’ ME (2017-).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Natalie Desselle Reid’s family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers