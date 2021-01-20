California has now officially certified their election results pushing Joe Biden officially over the necessary delegate votes needed for a majority within the electoral college.
Donald Trump’s team continues to lose court cases left and right in the effort to overturn the election results. Social medial is still divided at a citizen level of pushing their beliefs upon one another. The intelligent pushing for the recognition of the votes, citing the law and reality, while their counterparts pushing conspiracy and taking an approach of crying foul by continuing to post irrelevant nonsense and hoping people see what they see. As the hill escalates, we see a strong majority of Republican congress-people venally denying the outcome of an election that continues to prove legitimate. While the party seems to be holding a front of denial, we have seen two critical pieces of inner circle Trumpeteers recognize the loss; Kellyanne Conway and William Barr have both publicly come out to speak their belief in the acknowledgement of a Trump loss.
The results of the cumulating mounts of defeat have forced several reactions. Trump decides to release a 46 minute video narrating all the ways he believes he was cheated. Social media was not kind to Trump or his supporters as the video was shred to pieces with misinformation. His moron followers shared the hell out of that video like it was some sort of new revelation spoken by the man who they believe should be heard like the word of God. Pushing for the further discredited reputation of the media we all rely on, regardless of which version we tend to. The sad fact that these people only believe what they want to hear as long as it aligns with their belief system has become despicable. Crying for someone to agree that it is censorship as to why the Loser-in-Chief lose the election. Priming the examples of Facebook and Twitter for controlling the information spread on their platforms, or the media portrayed by very common sources like CBS, ABC, NBC, CNN and even FOX to withholding stories because they are run by big liberal money.
While many people take the news with a grain of salt knowing there is an agenda behind what is released, factual happenings still find a way to get made public. For instance, William Barr was reportedly given a stern talking to in a reportedly tense meeting for coming out to express the truths we all know. It was also reported that Trump’s communications director resigned, knowing her job is coming to an end.
As the right-wing nut jobs push back with “censorship” citing the obviously fallacious Hunter Biden laptop story, reports continue to pour out on Ivanka being deposed in a campaign fraud scheme alongside the ongoing spread of speculation that Trump continues to figure out ways to pardon himself and his inner circle allies. One would think an innocent person would not need to pre-emptively pardon themselves, but then again, it is well reported that there is a slew of legal cases mounting against the Trump family as we prepare for Diaper Don to lose his immunity post presidency. What is sick is that blasphemy fills the news wire of an incessant losing moron like Trump can put out conspiracy theories like the DOJ and the FBI helped rig the election to seat Biden, adding that Biden is a puppet for (insert several different random possibilities from MAGAts), but also that Biden himself is indeed a criminal. I am not naïve enough to believe anything less than politicians are shady by design of the term. Trust of the public to the government has consistently deteriorated due to lack of transparency and ties to pockets of the wealthy and lobbyists that fund their campaigns.
But to insult a man by calling him a criminal without anything more than conspiracy theories that are like grasping at straws is ridiculous. Call him out on his voting record in congress, but without any fruitful evidence or facts, drop that crap right away. It becomes even scarier when these right-wing fascist nut jobs take an understanding in believing that there is some correlation between the left, or democratic party, and Hitler. Adding insult to injury, they have been coming out with the garbage that Biden and the Democrats are aligned with Putin. How dumb can one be? There are so many things wrong with that hypothesis on the surface that I do not even want to dig any further to investigate it for myself. We have seen consistent buddying up to these dictatorship leaders like Putin and Kim Jong Un by Trump that the unlikeliness of the left being tied to someone like Putin even seems farfetched. What does not seem far fetched is the business doings of Trump tied to Moscow, his illegal activity, or fraudulent activity that has led to lawsuits, hush money and speculated pending charges post presidency for Donald Trump. Sometimes we need to step back and say, “if it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, Trump is probably criminally guilty.”
The shift in messaging ties to align Biden with any of these monsters is unlikely. While I cringe at these people for claiming the Democratic party does not care about the people or is the corrupt part, it is not because I believe that to be completely false, but rather hypocritical. We currently have someone service as President openly trying to undermine our democracy by trying to overturn an election. Pressuring governors to invalidate the elections within their states so that their GOP led state congressional could help Trump re-claim the Presidency. He is not even trying to hide his attempt at corruption. Look, if there was evidence and just cause for the lawsuits and ongoing attempt to try and reverse this thing, I would be open to it. Sad, but open to it. Furthermore, I would believe many more media outlets would pick up the effort to bring that information to all of us.
Media is controlled by money, no doubt in my mind, but nothing increases ratings (er go money) then blowing the lid on a big story. Corruption, illegal activities of any kind, death, etc…fall right in line with the media’s bread and butter of airing dirty laundry. There continues to be no facts of an alternate ending possible here and the longer we get away from election day, the slimmer and less realistic it can ever become. We even have a General with a respected Military career in Michael Flynn become more disgraced by people with intellect for him boasting the need for Trump to enact Martial Law to try and turn the election.
He unfortunately should stick to military intelligence because his book smarts on our country's governing laws are not his strong suit. But people stand behind this and cheer, ironically in a fight for what they believe is a crime against democracy in the election by pushing for a fascist act to bring just democracy to less than 50% of voters who turned out to voice their opinion on our next leader. They want us to be woke, but those of us with more centrist views encourage the radical right to learn reality and actual truths and understanding the laws within our own government. Although if they did, they still wouldn't understand a damn thing.